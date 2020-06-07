Vanderpump Rules: Scheana Marie thinks Lala Kent lets fame come to her head

Although Stassi Schroeder and Jax Taylor come to mind when you think of the most famous team in the Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie believes that Lala Kent is the one who let reality show fame go to her head. Scheana talked about how Lala has changed since she first joined the popular Bravo show.

All of the VPR stars had or still have some aspirations of being a superstar. Whether modeling, acting, or singing, SUR was just a job they worked on.

Most of the OG cast members are now doing other things and taking root buying houses and starting businesses.

Lala, who was a model and now an actress, was a breath of fresh air during her first seasons of the series. Now, his problem with the "bad girls,quot; of the show has been ruled out and he has joined his team.

Leaving people like Ariana Madix, Tom Sandoval and Scheana in the dust, Lala has been accused of becoming a different person.

Marie spoke about the situation on the Behind the Velvet Rope podcast. She opened up about how she'll see glimpses of old Lala here and there.

Still I still have those moments with her when she's really sweet and I see what she says about me in the after-show and in the interviews and it's like she doesn't know what to believe. I feel like she's more real when she talks shit about me (than when) she's being nice. "

The Good As Gold singer believes that Kent is more selfish than Schroeder.

‘She has that,quot; I'm better than you "attitude. She has more followers than many of us and just thinks she is (above us). The thing about Stassi is that he's a pretty selfish person, which he admits, but he's not mean and hurtful like he used to be. "

What do you think of Scheana's comments?



