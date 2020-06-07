Up to 20,000 people protest in Hollywood as part of the Black Lives Matter movement – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Thousands of protesters speaking out against racism and police brutality march on Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue in Hollywood.

LAPD estimated that some 20,000 people attended on Sunday, marking one of the largest protests in the Los Angeles area. Most of the people seemed to wear masks.

The protest was sponsored by Black Lives Matter and local rapper YG.

As of 6:15 p.m., there have been no reports of riots as people continue to denounce injustices against African Americans.

The widespread protests came after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25, who died shortly after an officer held his knee to Floyd's neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds.

