UFC star Conor McGregor announces his retirement … again

UFC star Conor McGregor said Saturday night that he is withdrawing from the fight.

McGregor, 31, made the announcement on Twitter after UFC 250 in Las Vegas, writing, "What a journey it has been!"

Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it has been!

Here's a picture of me and my mom in Las Vegas posting one of my world titles!

Choose the house of your dreams Mags I love you!

What you want is yours pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

This is not the first time that the Irishman has resigned.

The former UFC lightweight and featherweight champion said he would walk away in 2016, and then retired again in March 2019 after losing to Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in October 2018. McGregor returned to the Octagon last January with a Donald Cerrone's devastating first-round TKO at UFC 246.

MORE: Jones Says He's & # 39; Reversing & # 39; light heavyweight title

McGregor, who last month said he had accepted a proposal to fight Anderson Silva, had a 22-4 record in mixed martial arts, with just two losses in the UFC. He also entered the boxing ring to fight undefeated American legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., losing in 2017.

UFC President Dana White recently said he had not spoken to McGregor about his upcoming fight amid the coronavirus pandemic. When asked about McGregor on Saturday, White told reporters: "No one is pressuring anyone to fight. And if Conor McGregor feels he wants to retire, you know my feelings about retirement, you absolutely should. And I love Conor. "

"There are a handful of people who have made this really fun for me, and he is one of them," White said.

He added: "If that is what Conor is feeling right now: Jon Jones, Jorge Masvidal, I feel you. It is not as if he was saying, 'Holy, this is crazy, this is crazy' .

"Nothing is crazy and crazy now, because everything is crazy and crazy now, on some level. I totally understand it and I understand it."