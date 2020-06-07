UFC champion Conor McGregor announces retirement for the third time

UFC star Conor McGregor is pulling away from the sport. On Sunday morning, just after the conclusion of UFC 250, McGregor tweeted a photo of himself hugging his mother in Las Vegas after one of his world title victories, and said he had decided to withdraw from the fight.

A few hours later, McGregor told him ESPN that the game doesn't excite him anymore.

Hi guys, I've decided to withdraw from the fight.

Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it has been!

Here's a picture of me and my mom in Las Vegas posting one of my world titles!

Choose the house of your dreams Mags I love you!

What you want is yours ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Dh4ijsZacZ – Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) June 7, 2020

"All this waiting. Nothing happens. I'm reviewing the opponent options, and there's really nothing right now. There's nothing I'm excited about, "said McGregor, who added that the UFC should have,quot; kept the ball going. "

McGregor asked why they pushed the Khabib Nurmagomedov / Justin Gaethje fight to September, and then shared his opinion that the fight will not happen because something else will happen and they will postpone the match again.

“I established a plan and method that was the right move, the right methods to follow. And they always want to deny that and not make it happen or just drag it out. Whatever he says, they want to go against him to show some kind of power. They should have done the fight, Justin and I for the interim title, and kept the ball going, ”said McGregor.

The 31-year-old also revealed that he wrote a draft of his retirement two weeks ago because he was "just tired,quot; of the sport. He says he is bored with the game, and can honestly say so after seeing the Tyron Woodley / Gilbert Burns fight.

McGregor isn't sure if the lack of a crowd in the UFC fights due to the COVID-19 pandemic is influencing how he feels, but right now "there is no buzz,quot; for the fighter.

However, his UFC career may not have ended yet. The former featherweight and lightweight champion announced his retirement on Twitter earlier, but didn't stick around. Conor McGregor retired in March 2016 when he did not want to travel to the United States for a press conference about his rematch with Nate Díaz.

Last night I spoke to Conor McGregor last night after his tweet heard around the world. "The game just doesn't excite me and that's it," he said in an exclusive interview. Much more here: https://t.co/uB0zjowx6N – Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) June 7, 2020

He eventually fought Diaz and defeated him in August 2016, but McGregor retired again in April 2019 while in the midst of negotiations with the UFC. However, he returned in January 2020 to fight Donald Cerrone and defeat him in just 40 seconds. Before that match, McGregor said he would fight three times in 2020, but the coronavirus changed his plans.

“I had my goals, my plans, the season. I had everything ready, ”said McGregor. "Obviously, the world has gone crazy right now. There is f … everything happens in the minute. They want to throw me weights up and down and offer me stupid fights. I really don't give a damn. I got over it."



