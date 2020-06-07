UFC 250: Amanda Nunes beats Felicia Spencer, makes history; Cody Garbrandt celebrates a devastating comeback

Amanda Nunes produced a landmark masterclass to retain her featherweight belt against Felicia Spencer at UFC 250.

Nunes beat Spencer by a unanimous decision victory (50-44, 50-44, 50-45) in Saturday's main event behind closed doors at the UFC's APEX facility in Las Vegas. The champion-champion extended his winning streak to 11.

The fight marked the first defense of the women's featherweight title that Nunes took from Cris "Cyborg,quot; Justino a year and a half ago. Nunes made history, becoming the first double champion to successfully defend titles in two divisions while holding both belts. She is also the bantamweight champion.

Where was the fight won?

Nunes (20-4) dominated Spencer (8-2) from the start, with the great Brazilian producing an impeccable performance. It was a ruthless display.

Nunes left his Canadian rival with blood gushing from his face and a swollen forehead after receiving a rain of blows and elbows.

Spencer somehow managed to survive a grueling fourth round and take the contest from a distance.

What does that mean?

Nunes, 32, is running out of opponents. He passed his last test with great success as he continues to search for a challenger for his throne.

They said what?

"I am defending both belts. I am the best," said Nunes. "I'm so happy now. I don't know what's next. But I already tried it."

Rest of the card

Cody Garbrandt made a devastating return to the UFC by knocking out Raphael Assuncao in the main event. The former male bantamweight champion was fighting for the first time after a 15-month hiatus and was looking to end a streak of three losing fights.

Garbrandt stuns Assuncao with a huge right hook when the horn sounded at the end of the second round.

It was Garbrandt's first victory since he defeated Dominick Cruz for the bantamweight title in December 2016.