Two new cases in Victoria, three in New South Wales; peak concerns after the protest

There are concerns of an increase in coronavirus cases in the coming weeks after thousands of protesters attended demonstrations across Australia over the weekend.

Marches were held over the weekend in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane and Adelaide in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and to protest the deaths of Aborigines in custody.

Health officials have pointed to the possibility of an increase in cases and a top-level doctor has raised the idea that everyone who attended the protests isolate themselves.

Two new cases have been recorded in Victoria in the last 24 hours.

One is a traveler returning to hotel quarantine, while the other resides in a senior care facility in northeast Victoria.

There are currently 71 active cases in the state, and seven of these patients are in the hospital.

Victoria's Director of Health Professor Brett Sutton said that anyone who leaves the weekend and falls ill needs to be tested immediately.

"Our clear advice was not to attend the protest last Saturday, since thousands of people who flooded the city in close contact were a risk. If you attended and developed any symptoms, no matter how slight: it is vitally important that it be tested "

NSW Health has also urged anyone with even the mildest symptoms to isolate themselves and had a COVID-19 test.

"The virus is likely to continue to circulate in the community. People with mild symptoms or those without obvious symptoms can pass it on to others without knowing it."

Restrictions to discuss

Deputy chief medical officer Paul Kelly said yesterday that the mass protests would be taken into account.

At the moment, it will not change the way we are seeing those processes, but in particular it indicates that it can do so, depending on what happens in relation to the cases that arise, "he said.

In-person citizenship ceremonies to resume

New citizens can now make their pledge to Australia in person with the resumption of face-to-face ceremonies.

The coronavirus had mandated that all citizenship ceremonies be conducted online, but councils can now choose to perform the services in person, online, or both.

"Now that the restrictions are easing, the councils will be able to re-organize small ceremonies according to the public gathering requirements in their state or territory," said Immigration Minister Alan Tudge.

"The government is also working to resume citizenship tests and interviews in the coming weeks so that we can get people through all the stages to become Australian citizens."

Free childcare to finish next week

The program was introduced during the height of the coronavirus pandemic as a measure to reduce the financial burden on essential workers.