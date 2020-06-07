Twitter makes fun of 'messy' quarantine braids Kelly Rowland!

Kelly Rowland lives in Los Angeles, a city under mandatory government shutdown. Beauty salons have been closed in and around the city for more than two months.

Therefore, it is difficult for celebrities to keep their hair as fresh as usual.

Kelly Rowland was seen yesterday wearing some loc braids. The style was cute, although it was clear that it probably needed a bit of a makeover.

But people on Twitter were not willing to give Kelly a break. They quickly started roasting Kelly. These are some of the comments:

Kelly's braids appear to have been done by herself She not only has new growth, she also has old growth. Kelly girl, if the son is closed, go to Beyonce & # 39; s. You know she has a stylist there. How he got an afro with braids sitting on top.

Here are Kelly's images:

In 2014 Rowland married her manager Tim Weatherspoon in an intimate ceremony on the beach. About six months later, she gave birth to her son, Titan. "When it came out, it was no longer about doing things the right way," says Rowland. “I was always so concerned about being perfect. I thought, well, if it looks like this, then they will like it. I will like it. If it sounds like that, it will be great. It will work Every time, I was disappointed.

She explains that the next album should be the best of all, not because she has something to prove herself. This time, she has something to prove to her family.