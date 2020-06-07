Twitter makes fun of 'messy' quarantine braids Kelly Rowland!

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Kelly Rowland lives in Los Angeles, a city under mandatory government shutdown. Beauty salons have been closed in and around the city for more than two months.

Therefore, it is difficult for celebrities to keep their hair as fresh as usual.

Kelly Rowland was seen yesterday wearing some loc braids. The style was cute, although it was clear that it probably needed a bit of a makeover.

But people on Twitter were not willing to give Kelly a break. They quickly started roasting Kelly. These are some of the comments:

Kelly's braids appear to have been done by herself

She not only has new growth, she also has old growth.

Kelly girl, if the son is closed, go to Beyonce & # 39; s. You know she has a stylist there.

How he got an afro with braids sitting on top.

