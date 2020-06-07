TV needs to give green light to more modern black stories – ATX – Up News Info

A Black Lady Sketch Show Creator and showrunner Robin Thede challenged the television industry to give the green light to the latest black stories and opened up about how comedy can help change culture.

In a conversation as part of the ATX virtual television festival, Thede and panelists Liz Feldman, Julie Plec, and Marta Kauffman discussed ways to promote more black writers and writers living outside of Los Angeles and New York into the business.

Thede also revealed that he fired an agent after discovering they didn't send a spec script to Parks and Recreation because there were no diversity stands on the NBC shows.

"I've been black all my life and I'm glad the world is recognizing it, hopefully in the long run, that black people don't get the same treatment in this country and abroad. It's about opening people's eyes "The women's lib movement did it and the gay rights movement did it. Change only happens through revolution," Thede said.

“In terms of laughter, being useful in these times, laughter is always useful. I specifically named my show A Black Lady Sketch Show on purpose because I wanted people to know what they were tuning into and I wanted to get the elephant out of the room. It is about normalizing, on the micros, black comedians, showing that we can play anything that anyone else can play. We can offer comedy in the best traditions of the sketch. Our act of defiance is in our existence. Laughter is so critical that it can teach you about other cultures. If anyone looks A Black Lady Sketch Show inherently they are going to learn things about our point of view, about things that we have to say and we are going to laugh. "

She urged the business to create more shows like Unsafe as well as in other genres. "(The) challenge now is to give the green light to these modern black stories," he said. "We want to be able to make our version of The Vampire Diaries, our version of Buffy, we want to be able to make science fiction, horror, I am writing characteristics in different genres. It is important that we normalize in all genres. It is about what we can do now. It's not just about hiring a black actor and a black writer. It's about creating an environment where everyone feels the same on set. "

An example he gave was when he wrote a spec script for Parks and Recreation. "We have seen these diversity shows in the past with network paid diversity hires and they are not treated as a full writer on the show and that to me is crazy. I remember writing a spec script for Parks and Recreation Years ago and my agent didn't send it to the showrunner and months later he told me that "the spec is good but it wasn't a diversity position so I didn't submit it." That agent was obviously fired, but he literally thought he wouldn't be able to submit my script if it wasn't a position of diversity. It's that kind of thinking that we have to deal with to this day, "he said.

Grace and Frankie Creator and producer Marta Kauffman added that she wished she had made different decisions earlier in her career. the friends The co-creator said: “I wish I knew what I knew today, I would have made very different decisions. We have always encouraged people of diversity in our company, but I did not do enough. Now I think what can I do, what can I do differently. How can I run my program in a new way and that's something I knew when I started showing but all last year. "

All four women agreed that the business needed to find more diverse women and writers for the industry. Julie Plec, creator of The CW’s Legacies and co-creator of Netflix Girls on the busHe said one of the problems is that the only people who can afford to move to LA are those with money. She said she was working with Warner Bros to find a way to make writers across the country work through Zoom. "I could easily hire writers from Atlanta, where we filmed, and anywhere else, to get a job writing for a show through Zoom if they don't have the means to live in Los Angeles. That's a game-changing idea. Now we have to figure out how to make that happen. "