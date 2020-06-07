Tropical Storm Christopher hits the United States with strong winds and heavy rain – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

NEW ORLEANS (/AP) – Tropical storm Christopher made landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday, with winds of 50 mph and dangerous weather in eastern North Florida, where it sparked a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

The uneven storm moved ashore between the mouth of the Mississippi River and the barrier island tourist community of Grand Isle, which had been evacuated a day earlier.

Forecasters said the storm could throw up to 12 inches (30 centimeters) of rain in some areas. In New Orleans, the question was how much rain would fall and whether there would be enough breaks in the bad weather bands for the city's old pumping system to keep the streets free from flooding.

Residents of riverine communities outside the New Orleans levee system, bounded by Lakes Pontchartrain and Borgne, were urged to evacuate on Sunday afternoon due to the threat of a storm surge.

The rising water in Lake Pontchartrain pushed about two feet of water onto the first floor of Rudy Horvath's residence, a boathouse that sits on stilts above the brackish lake. Horvath said that he and his family have lived there for a year and have learned to take the floods occasionally calmly. They set up tables on the bottom floor where they can stack their belongings above the water level.

"We thought it would be great to live here, and it has been," Horvath said. "The sunsets are great."

Elsewhere, water covered the only path to Grand Isle and lower parts of Plaquemines Parish in the extreme southeast of the state. "You can't get out in the car," shrimp farmer Acy Cooper said Sunday about a marina in the area. "You have to go by boat."

Although Christopher was well below the force of the hurricane when making landfall, forecasters warned that the storm would affect a wide area that extends approximately 180 miles (290 kilometers).

Senator John Kennedy said in a press release that President Donald Trump agreed to issue an emergency declaration for Louisiana in the past few hours. Governor John Bel Edwards had issued a state emergency declaration on Thursday.

In Florida, a tornado, the second in two days in the state when the storm was approaching, landed around 3:35 p.m. south of Lake City near Interstate 75, said meteorologist Kirsten Chaney at the Jacksonville meteorological service office. There were no immediate reports of injuries. The storm splintered and uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Rain intermittently fell in New Orleans' famous French Quarter on Sunday afternoon, but the streets were nearly deserted, and many businesses were already closed due to the coronavirus.

Daniel Priestman said he did not see people frantically storing themselves as in previous storms. He said people may be "overwhelmed,quot; by the coronavirus and the recent violence and police protests.

They seemed "resigned to whatever happens, happens," he said.

At a New Orleans intersection, a handmade "Black Lives Matter,quot; sign, connected to a lantern, shook in a strong wind as the crew of a huge vacuum truck worked to unclog a storm drain.

The New Orleans Sewer and Water Board said the city's old street drainage system had limits, so residents must avoid underpasses and low-lying areas where water can collect during inevitable flooding.

Christopher was moving north at 7 mph (11 km / h). Tropical storm warnings spread from Intracoastal City in Louisiana to the Okaloosa-Walton County line in Florida, the National Hurricane Center said.

Meteorologists said parts of Louisiana and Mississippi were in danger of up to 12 inches of rain, with storm surges of up to 1.5 meters.

"It is a very efficient and very tropical rain," said director of the National Hurricane Center, Ken Graham, in a Facebook video. "It rains a lot, very fast."

Much of Grand Isle was not acceptable, Jefferson Parish Councilor Ricky Templet told The Times-Picayune / New Orleans Advocate.

The Louisiana National Guard had dozens of offshore vehicles and rescue boats ready to send to southern Louisiana. Three teams of engineers were also available to help assess potential infrastructure failures, according to a Guard statement.

In Biloxi, Mississippi, a pier was nearly submerged on Sunday morning. Showers with tropical force winds had reached the mouth of the Mississippi River and conditions deteriorated even before Christopher's landing in Louisiana, the Miami hurricane center said.

Jefferson Parish, a suburb of New Orleans, requested voluntary evacuations on Saturday from Jean Lafitte, Lower Lafitte, Crown Point and Barataria due to the threat of storm, high tides and heavy rain. Residents were urged to move vehicles, boats, and campers to higher ground.

A similar order was issued for several communities in the Plaquemines parish. Parish President Kirk Lepine said the order was issued as a precaution.

Impacts in North Texas are expected to be minimal. Some of the eastern counties may see some light rain and isolated storms on Monday, but if you live along and west of I-35, you may not notice anything

