Trevor Lawrence defends the controversial & # 39; Football Matters & # 39; jersey by Dabo Swinney

Dabo Swinney faced some criticism on Saturday night when an image of him in a shirt that read "football matters,quot; began to spread on social media.

The image was uploaded by Twitter user OUsooner2010 who posted it under the caption: "Today I first met Dabo in the Reserve and although I went to Oklahoma for my bachelor's degree, he is truly a great guy and personable as he can! Thank you by the photography coach! "

Then they removed the tweet explaining for another user, "(I) just don't appreciate that my family's faces are glued everywhere when it's just an innocent image that WE ask for."

The reason many felt the shirt was controversial is because they viewed it as an opposite message to Black Lives Matter. Instead of supporting that movement, some felt that Swinney was making a statement saying "Football matters." Others also felt that while Swinney might not have opposed the Black Live Matter movement with his shirt, he should have recognized the optics before wearing it.

The shirt was also just another item to outrage Swinney, as he remained silent regarding the alleged use of a racial slur by one of his assistant coaches.

Dabo wearing a shirt that says the day of the biggest in protest in history, without addressing the recent news about an assistant coach who uses racial slur in practice … Ouch! – Beat 2020 (@BeatClem) June 6, 2020

No, I don't think there were any malicious intentions with Dabo's shirt. He has good intentions. He is a good person. Still, the level of tone deafness we've seen in the past ten days is alarming. A total lack of self-awareness. If you're a fan of Clemson and can't admit this, ask yourself why. – Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) June 7, 2020

Some speculated that the jersey could be related to the National Football Foundation, which sponsors Football Matters. Some wondered if it had anything to do with Swinney's 2017 speech when speaking in front of South Carolina lawmakers.

"Soccer matters," Swinney said in 2017. "It matters. I tell people all the time when I go to speak. Soccer matters. It is one of the latest great positive influences in the lives of young people. They don't understand it in their music, their social media. They don't understand it in many other areas, but in the game of soccer, it's still hard work. "

When tweets started pouring in, Clemson's quarterback Trevor Lawerence decided to defend his coach by saying the jersey had nothing to do with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Coach Swinney's shirt is by no means making fun of the Black Lives Matter movement. He has been wearing the shirt for months at meetings. – Trevor Lawrence (@Trevorlawrencee) June 7, 2020

While Lawrence's response caused some people to back off, others were still not satisfied.

I don't think anyone is saying that they are making fun of BLM as much as if they were deaf to use right now, and a bad look given their inability to unequivocally express support where it is most needed. Too bad you can't express something like what you did eloquently. – Elika Sadeghi (@elikasadeghi) June 7, 2020