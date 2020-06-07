Toya Johnson shows love to a black boutique owner

Toya Johnson decided to show some love to the owner of a black boutique. She shared a post on her social media account to celebrate black business.

‘Today I am showing love to @kayandco_, she owns a black boutique. Follow her for affordable and stylish clothing. #isupportblackbusinesses To ’Toya captioned her post.

Someone said, "This is why I stay alone because many people hate for personal reasons and know how to pretend a little too much for me. I like being alone because God is always with me."

A follower posted this: ‘Thanks Toya 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 I love how you and @majorgirl @rasheeda etc. they support each other. There are so many black women who don't support each other, it's very sad. I love your spirit. Health. & # 39;

Another commenter wrote: "@toyajohnson, please thank your mother for me … I saw the episode in the kitchen where she said you put salt in your water to keep the cooked eggs from breaking."

Someone else posted: ‘You are real, Toya! Colormenae got that trust from you and is in charge!

A commenter posted this message: "It's safe to say I need @toyajohnson to be my aunt / TT and I can be her adoptive niece at OKC 😂🤷🏾‍♀️ I love her! She is so bombshell!"

Some fans also mentioned a diet that Toya mentioned.

Another follower said, "How's the sugar-free diet going? I started mine like you said we were going to do this Monday. Are you doing it?", And one fan wrote: "That's what I'm doing, but she just said that I had no sugar, but I have a lot of weight to lose, so I'm cutting sandwiches, sugar, fried foods, and dairy. "

Someone else posted, "I love the determination that I keep pushing myself. I used to have a loss of about 300lbs, so when people keep pushing I feel good."

Toya has been very vocal on social media these days.



