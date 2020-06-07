Tool Offers Full Refunds After Canceling North American Tour

Instagram

Maynard James Keenan and his rock band mates decide to scrap their North American tour rather than reschedule it to help struggling fans get full refunds.

Up News Info –

Rockers Tool He has completely canceled his 2020 tour of North America in an attempt to help troubled fans get refunds.

The band, made up of the lead singer. Maynard James Keenan, Danny Carey, Adam Jonesand Chancellor justin, was due to hit the road again this fall, but heartbreaking messages from fans have convinced the group to formally dismiss upcoming concerts, rather than simply postpone them.

"At the same time that we were working to reschedule this tour, we read your messages. Messages about job loss, illness, emotional and financial pain," Tool wrote in a statement posted to Instagram on Friday, June 5, 2020.

"We could continue to postpone or reschedule dates to some time until 2021, but ethically, we don't believe this is the right course of action. In our opinion, tying up our fans' money for months, if not a full year, is unfair. In mind, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the tour so that we can help the people who have supported us for years. "

Grammy-winning rockers also faced countless problems with booking shows due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"As so many music lovers have realized in recent weeks, there is no playbook that artists, promoters and venues can pull out in these unprecedented times," the statement read. "When we played what would be our final show in 2020 on March 11 at the Portland Fashion Center, we believed we would hit the road sometime this fall. As we worked toward that goal, we realized that there is absolutely no certainty about rescheduling dates for this fall or 2021. State and local ordinances vary widely and no one can predict when high capacity events will return for sure. "

They went on to assure fans that they will be playing concerts again in the future, "Please know, we want nothing more than to get back on the road, play these songs for you and celebrate our shared recovery. When the time is right, we will do exactly that." .

Tool has promised a full refund to all fans who have already purchased tickets for the canceled shows.