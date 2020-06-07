Tony Abbott appointed Companion of the Order of Australia

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott and a group of long-standing coalition politicians join the ranks of the nation's most honored citizens.

Abbott, a staunch monarchist, is one of three Order of Australia Companion (AC) appointments on the Queen's Birthday Honors List on Monday.

The 25-year veteran MP, who lost his Warringah seat in the 2019 election, receives the nation's highest honor for his eminent service to the people and Parliament of Australia and significant contributions to trade, border control and the indigenous community. .

Former Prime Minister Tony Abbott has been awarded the nation's highest honor on the Queen's 2020 Birthday Honor Roll. (AP / AAP)

Abbott said that "he could not have done anything in life without the members and supporters of the Liberal Party,quot; and that he wanted to acknowledge and thank them.

"This award does not mark the end of my public service, it just takes a different shape now, and I wear several different uniforms to do it," he said.

Abbott became prime minister in 2013 after campaigning strongly with the promise to "stop the ships."

His policies of turning asylum seekers' boats and keeping refugees in detention on the high seas drew strong criticism, but have also been acclaimed for saving thousands of lives.

The 25-year veteran MP is one of three appointments this year as Companion (AC) to the Order of Australia. (AAP)

He drew attention to indigenous affairs by routinely spending time in remote communities and was Malcolm Turnbull's special envoy on indigenous affairs after he was deposed as leader.

The woman Abbott once described as a "loving political son,quot; of – Bronwyn Bishop – also enters the Order of Australia, named officer (AO).

Ms. Bishop was in parliament for 29 years, first as a senator before moving to the lower house in 1994 amid speculation that she was persecuting party leaders.

Abbott named her speaker in 2013, but was forced to resign two years later after renting a $ 5,000 helicopter from Melbourne to Geelong for a liberal fundraiser.

Bronwyn Bishop – also entered the Order of Australia on this year's honors list (AAP)

Her quote notes that she rendered a distinguished service to parliament and women in politics.

"When I started there, there were hardly any women in politics," she told AAP.

"I really set out to make sure I could help other women see that women could do it."

However, she opposes the idea of ​​quotas, saying they "make women second-class citizens," and is skeptical of other liberal women's moves to establish a fund to fight the candidates' campaigns. .

Former Attorney General Philip Ruddock is also named AO, as are veteran Nationals Senator Ron Boswell and former Liberal Prime Ministers Mike Baird of NSW and Denis Napthine of Victoria.

Former Queensland Nationals MP Bruce Scott has been named a member (AM) of the Order of Australia.

There are also several Liberal Party officials receiving honors, including former honorary treasurer Andrew Burnes, whose Helloworld travel company was embroiled in a political spending scandal.

From the other side of politics, NSW Labor veterans John Della Bosca and Graham Richardson also receive AO.