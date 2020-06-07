Tinashe urges fans to do more for black lives than just posting on social media

WENN

Tinashe He has urged fans to physically show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement, insisting that posting on social media "is not enough."

The 27-year-old singer spoke to US Weekly, revealing that she felt she had to leave the house and join protests across the United States, in the wake of the murder of African-American man George Floyd by white police officers. Minneapolis, Minnesota.

"I was seeing everything that was happening, and posting to Instagram just didn't seem like enough," he shared. "I felt like, 'What could I do to really, physically put myself in this narrative?'

"So I fell, and that was the first day of the protest. And since then, they've gotten bigger and more unified. And it's really been amazing to see it."

The hit maker of "Faded Love" added that she personally has not seen much violence on her part, and told the publication: "The environment I felt I was in while I was at the protest was not scary and I was not he felt violent. "

"Obviously there were times when that really escalated. When the police stepped in and used their unnecessary force, (but) that was really called, which is surprising that we have the use of cell phones and that we have all these ways of sharing that "

She continued: "I think that helped people really see that the protesters themselves were not the agitators … It was never an energy of fear, it was never an energy of anger. It was always like, 'We are here.' , we are one, we are brave, we will stay together. "