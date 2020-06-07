Timeline of a gesture and its echoes – Up News Info

Colin Kaepernick was selected in the second-round draft in 2011. The following year he led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. By 2016, he had begun kneeling at games during the national anthem to protest against social injustice and police brutality.

Soon after, he had left the NFL, and has not played since. Here's a timeline of Kaepernick's post-NFL and professional football days since he first knelt down during "The Star-Spangled Banner."

August 26, 2016: During the anthem before a Packers-49ers preseason game, Kaepernick sits on the bench in San Francisco. Kaepernick says he sat down because the country "oppresses blacks and people of color." His action does not attract immediate national attention. He mentions that he had not previously performed the hymn.

August 27, 2016: Kaepernick's sit-in begins to draw headlines. Some condemn him for dishonoring the flag and the country. Others applaud his motives. The NFL says that players are encouraged but are not required to perform the anthem.

August 30, 2016: Former NFL player and former Green Beret Nate Boyer suggests to Kaepernick that he kneel down instead of sitting down during the anthem.

September 1, 2016: Kaepernick kneels before a road game against the Chargers and says he will donate $ 1 million to organizations that support his goals.

September 5, 2016: President Barack Obama defends the Kaepernick protest, saying it is his constitutional right.

September 7, 2016: NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell says he "doesn't necessarily agree with what (Kaepernick) is doing," but he supports players seeking change in society.

September 11, 2016: On the first full day of the regular season, multiple players kneel during the anthem.

September 12, 2016: Kaepernick and safety Eric Reid kneel before the 49ers home game against the Rams. Kaepernick is rehabilitating a knee injury and is not playing.

September 27, 2016: After criticism from Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump, Kaepernick responds: “He always says making America great again. Well, America has never been great for people of color. That is something that needs to be addressed. Let's make America great for the first time. "

October 16, 2016: Kaepernick returns as a 49ers starter in a 45-16 loss at Buffalo and remains the starter for the remainder of the season.

January 1, 2017: Kaepernick plays his last NFL game, a 25-23 loss to Seattle.

March 3, 2017: His stint with the 49ers, who planned to cut him, ends when Kaepernick cancels his contract.

August 25, 2017: Although several teams have shown moderate interest in Kaepernick, he does not receive contract offers. Supporters say the team's owners are cheating on him, and a group gathers outside the NFL headquarters in Manhattan.

September 10, 2017 – Without Kaepernick in the league, players still kneel during the anthem.

September 26, 2017: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones closes his arms and kneels with his players before the anthem, but remains standing while playing.

October 15, 2017: Kaepernick files a complaint against NFL team owners, citing collusion to keep him out of the league.

December 31, 2017: The NFL season ends with Kaepernick unemployed.

April 18, 2018: As part of their collusion claim, Kaepernick and his representatives dismiss Goodell and a variety of NFL owners and executives, including Jones.

May 23, 2018: NFL owners pass a rule that prohibits kneeling during the anthem. Players have the option to remain in the locker room. President Trump applauds the rule. NFL owners soon retract the rule because of their split.

September 3, 2018: As the regular season approaches without Kaepernick again, Nike makes the quarterback the focal point of his sports advertising campaign. "Believe in something, even if it means sacrificing everything. #Just do it. "There are calls to boycott Nike, as well as praise for the clothing company.

September 9, 2018 – A second consecutive season begins with Kaepernick not listed, but with some players still kneeling during the anthem.

September 26, 2018: Reid, a free agent, finally finds a team, the Carolina Panthers, and Kaepernick congratulates him on social media.

December 30, 2018 – Regular season ends. Kaepernick remains without an offer from the NFL.

February 15, 2019: The NFL reaches agreements with Kaepernick and Reid for collusion grievances. Monetary figures are not disclosed.

August 8, 2019: Watching an NFL job, Kaepernick sends a message on social media to teams that includes a video of him exercising.

September 8, 2019 – The third consecutive full opening day of an NFL season without Kaepernick.

November 18, 2019: Finally, training with NFL teams, but chaos ensues. Kaepernick moves the session in Atlanta, arguing that the league was not transparent in how it would take place, who would attend and who would be responsible for possible injuries. A limited number of teams arrive at training. Kaepernick says: “We all know why. I went out and showed it today in front of everyone. Stop running away from the truth. Stop running away from people.

December 29, 2019 – The season ends with Kaepernick unsigned.

February 13, 2020: Kaepernick announces that he will write a memoir, although he still wants to play soccer.

May 29, 2020 – sparked by the death of George Floyd, a black man who died after a white police officer in Minneapolis put a knee to his neck for nearly nine minutes, Kaepernick offers support to protesters across the country. "We have the right to fight! Rest in power, George Floyd.

May 30, 2020: The NFL statement on Floyd's death and subsequent protests mentions Kaepernick's protests during the anthem.

June 4, 2020: Many of Kaepernick's supporters within the league post a video urging the NFL to denounce racism and further promote social justice.

June 5, 2020: In a video, Goodell apologizes to the players for not having heard them before. It encourages them to protest peacefully and denounces racism. He says the league will be part of "how we can improve and advance for a better and more united family in the NFL."

June 5, 2020: Trump reiterates his criticism of Kaepernick after New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees apologizes for comments on the protesters' goals: The president says on Twitter that the player "does not it should have resumed its original stance in honor of our magnificent American flag. " OLD GLORY should be revered, appreciated and elevated … We should stand tall and upright, ideally with a greeting or a hand on the heart. There are other things you can protest about, but not our Great American Flag: DON'T KNEE!

AP professional soccer writer Rob Maaddi and sports writer Ben Nuckols contributed.