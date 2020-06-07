Thousands participate in Compton peace walk to ask for justice – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Thousands of people took to the streets of Compton on Sunday to protest against police brutality and systemic racism.

Participants could be heard singing "There is no justice, there is no peace!" and "Say His Name: George Floyd,quot; at the rally demanding justice and accountability for African Americans, like Floyd, who died at the hands of the police.

The Compton peace walk was supported by Mayor Aja Brown, local churches and community organizations in solidarity with other protests taking place around the world.

As residents and community leaders walked, the Compton Cowboys mounted horses to show their support.

"It is beautiful, beautiful," said protester Neka Kennett. "That only allows us to know that God created us all as one and that we can unite as one, remain as one and unite as one, so that this works for everyone."

The crowds remained peaceful and law enforcement was observed interacting with participants, hugging and beating people as they walked.

Many of those who arrived in Compton on Sunday say they have been marching, walking, and protesting for the past week and a half to draw as much attention as possible to end police brutality.

"It has always been said that riots and protests occur because this is the language of people who are not heard," said protester Breyon Clemmons. "We haven't been listened to for too long."

The crowd walked through the streets to the Civic Center where they filled the plaza.

Protesters say they are ready to continue protesting day and night until they see significant change in this country.