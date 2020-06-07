Thousands of people march in Simi Valley to protest police brutality, city official Facebook comments – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Protesters took to the streets in Simi Valley on Saturday in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following George Floyd's deadly arrest in Minneapolis.

They also voiced their complaints over a Facebook post by Provisional Mayor Mike Judge.

The judge shared a post on his Facebook page on Monday, saying: "Do you want to stop the riots? Mobilize the septic tank trucks, put a pressure gun on them and hose them down. The end."

Judge, who is also a 30-year veteran of the LAPD, said the meme was a prank meant to poke fun at the facial mask debate.

He wrote a caption at the top of the meme that said, "This is brilliant. It will also enforce the mask rule."

Since then, the judge removed the publication and apologized, but protesters still expressed concern. The large crowd gathered peacefully as California Highway Patrol officers watched, blocking the nearby highway on the ramps. The protesters walked just over two miles to the city hall.

Steve Morrow said he brought his children to the protest to show them the importance of standing up for what you believe in, and that the fight is not over.

"I want my children to be part of this," he said. “I want them to know that they matter. They are the future for us, and for them to progress and grow, we have to do something to make sure they can. ”

Morrow's son Ray said he was happy to see the show of support from his community.

"It shows that the community is coming together for a common cause, and I like to see that," he said. "This is definitely a good example of what we should do in the future."

People of all ages and races joined the crowd as they sang, held signs, and made their way through the city.

"This took my fire out, like an old white man, to go out and support my friends of color," said Arnold Levin, another protester.

The singing stopped for 8 minutes and 46 seconds, the duration that George Floyd was immobilized before dying at the hands of a Minneapolis police officer. Protesters also knelt against police brutality and racial injustice.

Despite rumors of counter-protesters, the demonstration remained calm, as protesters hoped it would. They did not want their message to be lost.

"If we can change our thinking, then we can change our actions," said Levin.