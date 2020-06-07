This is what Kartik Aaryan wants to ask Ranveer Singh about Deepika Padukone

The last guest on our 10 Minutes Of Happiness With Filmfare chat show is none other than Kartik Aaryan. The actor is spreading joy, positivity, and lots of good vibes with his social media posts and chat show Koki Poochega, and he was the perfect guest for our show.

We asked the actor to pose as Koki on his web show and ask certain celebrities a question, and we were certainly impressed by their responses. Our host, Rahul Gangwani, asked the actor what he would ask Ranveer Singh and Pat replied: "Deepika (Padukone) ko kaise pataya? (I would like to know how it impressed Deepika Padukone). He also said that a girl like Deepika is out out of his reach, so he wants advice from Ranveer on how to charm such a beauty. When we questioned him to ask Deepika Padukone something, he said, "Deepika ko Koki poochega ki Ranveer mein kya pasand aaya? (Koki would ask Deepika what did you like it in Ranveer Singh?)

He also tells us about his admiration for the powerful DeepVeer couple: “They are made for each other and they are the best. That is why I said in an interview that ki kyun main also marries karna chahata hoon unki tarah … how she always is with Ranveer. And I enjoy their social networks. They are as happy and jealous as hota hoon dono se! ”

Kartik surely adores the couple and seems to be looking for true love that matches the chemistry of this powerful real-life couple. Deepika and Ranveer often go soft on their social media posts and really are made for each other. Deepika is also often seen commenting on Kartik's post and the mutual admiration and virtual friendship duo between Kartik and Deepika has caught everyone's attention.

Catch the full episode below.