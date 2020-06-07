This is what caused those crazy Denver winds on Saturday

Well that was something.

A powerful line of storms erupted in downtown Denver on Saturday afternoon, causing thousands of power outages in the metropolitan area and extensive reports of damage.

Winds at Denver International Airport blew up to 78 mph during the storm's peak, and gusts exceeded 100 mph at the top of the Winter Park ski area in association with the wild line of storms.

.@theWXwoman He says the top of Winter Park just experienced a 110 mph gust of wind. # 9wx – Steve Staeger (@SteveStaeger) June 6, 2020

A powerful low-pressure area whirling through Montana and the western United States served as the primary driver of Saturday's wind storm. Attached to the downside was a strong cold front, and which ultimately served as the main focal point for Saturday's winds.

Warm air (temperatures hit 90 degrees Saturday in Denver, despite clouds and storm) before the system collided with an unusually cold air mass that will lead to snow in a decent portion of the Pacific Northwest on Sunday and Monday. That strong division between warm and cold air helped strengthen the low and, in turn, strengthened the winds and allowed powerful winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere to blend closer to the surface.

Meanwhile, a strong high-pressure area in eastern Colorado (perhaps due in part to the sinking of the air in the aftermath of Tropical Storm Christopher in the Gulf of Mexico) created a huge difference in pressure levels. Air flows from high to low pressure, and the stronger the low or high, typically, the stronger the wind will be as well. That helped create the already gusty winds that existed in much of Colorado on Saturday, ahead of the damaging afternoon wind event.

Strong winds that were already in place Saturday morning (winds over 50 mph) only had to be pushed by the storm line to create the damaging winds that occur throughout the Front Range. Those storms reached over 100 mph sometimes through Colorado. The line itself primarily served as a destructive exclamation point for what had already been a windy Saturday.

Did the end work? When the line moved through the Denver area around 3:30 – 4:30 p.m. On Saturday, wind speeds soared to around 80 mph in parts of the metropolitan area.