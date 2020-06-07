This is what caused those crazy Denver winds on Saturday

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
5

Well that was something.

A powerful line of storms erupted in downtown Denver on Saturday afternoon, causing thousands of power outages in the metropolitan area and extensive reports of damage.

Winds at Denver International Airport blew up to 78 mph during the storm's peak, and gusts exceeded 100 mph at the top of the Winter Park ski area in association with the wild line of storms.

A powerful low-pressure area whirling through Montana and the western United States served as the primary driver of Saturday's wind storm. Attached to the downside was a strong cold front, and which ultimately served as the main focal point for Saturday's winds.

Warm air (temperatures hit 90 degrees Saturday in Denver, despite clouds and storm) before the system collided with an unusually cold air mass that will lead to snow in a decent portion of the Pacific Northwest on Sunday and Monday. That strong division between warm and cold air helped strengthen the low and, in turn, strengthened the winds and allowed powerful winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere to blend closer to the surface.

