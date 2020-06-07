"The Venus Flytrap Hand,quot; has a soft touch and other technological innovations

Paul Carter of Click breaks down some of the week's best tech news, including:

Facebook staff go on a "virtual strike,quot; after civil rights leaders warn that Mark Zuckerberg is setting a "dangerous precedent,quot; by allowing a Donald Trump post to remain on the platform. Zuckerberg has already defended his decision to leave the post on Facebook, saying he disagreed with Trump's words, but that people "should be able to see this for themselves."

An image of a lake, a cloudy sunset, and a green shoreline causes some Samsung and Google Pixel phones to crash when used as wallpaper

A robot hand learns to lift objects up to 100 times its weight and can handle delicate objects

