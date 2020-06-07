The US Marine Corps. USA You are upgrading your tactical satellite system

The Marine Corps Systems Command has announced that the service is updating its tactical satellite system that provides greater communication on the battlefield.

Based on field user evaluations, the updated technology is working beyond expectations.

The Mobile User Objective System is a next-generation narrowband satellite communication capability that enables Marines to connect to SATCOM networks. It includes updated firmware for the AN / PRC-117G radio system and one of three antenna kits that help users access these networks simultaneously.

Initially introduced in March 2019, the system allows mobile or stationary Marines to take advantage of cellular technology to increase access to voice and data communication. It also improves overall reliability in urban settings.

"MUOS provides us with 3G capability using satellite constellations," said Lt. Col. Jeff Decker, terrestrial radio product manager for MCSC. "It is similar to the capacity of a cell phone in the sky that covers the entire world."

3G networks used with MUOS are still far superior to SATCOM channels inherited from the Marine Corps, Decker said. He noted that the terrestrial radio program office continues to monitor the latest technologies and seeks to work with other services for future incremental capacity improvements.

"We are seeking to support the warrior in a lethal and sustainable capacity, which is the focus of the command," said Decker. “The more robust and resilient the capacity, the more we can start adding back-end systems to help Marines. MUOS is changing the way we view a tactical satellite architecture. ”

The importance of evaluations.

From March to May 2020, MCSC conducted several field user evaluations with the 1st Marine Expeditionary Force in Twentynine Palms, California, to evaluate an updated version of MUOS that increases network stability while executing missions.

During the tests, the Marines participated in fire support simulation exercises in which they used MUOS for coordinated airstrikes and mortar support. They also used the technology during scenario-based exercises that included command and control operations trials.

"We tested the system through user assessment exercises to understand not only what capacity can do on paper, but also how we can use it to increase lethality and provide redundancy across [Marine Fleet Forces]," Decker said.

The tests allowed users to familiarize themselves with the system, ask questions, and provide feedback. It enabled MCSC to learn more about MUOS, including the system's strengths and limitations. Taking advantage of Marine's feedback, the program office can make additional updates to MUOS as needed.

"We try to discover anything that could be a possible problem for the warrior," said Decker. "This helps validate the concept of operations, and allows us to provide lessons learned to other MEFs."

Eddie Young, project officer for the Multiband Radio II family of systems at MCSC, said the tests helped the ground-based radio team evaluate MUOS in combat operating environments, which will better prepare them to use the system during actual missions.

"We wanted to bring these units in and make sure the system works as it should," Young said. "We want to make sure that the warrior's needs are met."

"Exciting" evaluation results

Both Decker and Young said comments on the Marines' updated MUOS have been overwhelmingly positive and that the system has exceeded performance expectations. Decker noted how the Marines praised the new waveform for its lack of performance gaps, its adaptability, and the absence of technical difficulties during testing.

"The Marines showed no frustration in trying to execute point-to-point calls while employing MUOS in an operating environment," Decker said. "The system is doing what we expect it to do, and that's exciting."

Sergeant Mason J. Roy, video chief of Communication Strategy and Operations at I MEF, participated in the communication exercises. He was excited about the benefits of the Marines Training Exercises for future missions involving the use of MUOS.

"I think the exercises went very well," said Roy. "The idea that we can send a video or photo from the field to a command post [using MUOS] shows that we can quickly inform commanders with visual feedback so that commandos can potentially adjust battle spaces to promote compliance. mission and protect our troops. "

The program office will begin presenting the updated version of MUOS this summer.