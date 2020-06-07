The US Air Force USA Launch incredible images showing Elephant Walk at Aviano Air Force Base

The US Air Force USA He has released incredible footage showing aircraft and vehicles assigned to Line 31 of the Fighter Wing on the runway during an elephant walk at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

Two dozen F-16 Fighting Falcons from 510 and 555 Fighter Squadrons with two HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters from Rescue Squads 56 and 57 participated in the first elephant walk in Aviano history, June 1, 2020 at Aviano Air Base, Italy.

The term Elephant Walk dates back to World War II when the Army Air Forces had a large number of bombers, which regularly generated attacks in excess of 1,000 aircraft from their Numbered Air Forces. It was called the Elephant Walk because the movements of the single-row nose-to-tail bombers of the bombers resembled the trail from the nose to the tail of the elephants on their way to the next watering hole.

Additionally, the squads represented include the 606th Air Control Squadron and the 31st Security Forces Squadron.

The Elephant Walk demonstrated Aviano Air Base combat readiness through a show of force.

"It is quite an impressive sight to see the combat capable aircraft (31st Combat Wing) loaded and ready to take off flanked by two HH-60s, which were ready to rescue any downed Airmen with PRIMO support lining up the runway to the same time, "said the commander of the US Air Force. USA Michael Watts, deputy director of operations for Fighter Squadron 510. "The 31st FW was able to demonstrate the readiness and ability to generate and mobilize its forces, which it would do in response to any major crisis."

The elephant walk was also intended to show Slovenian gratitude to essential workers amidst the challenges of COVID-19.

"We were very fortunate to have the opportunity to work closely with one of our great NATO allies here in the region," said Watts. "Our association is easy to see when it comes to training, but it was also nice to have the opportunity to show our support and gratitude to the front-line workers who have sacrificed so much in this fight against COVID-19."

The flight was led by three Slovenian Air Force PC-9s and six F-16s from the 31st Fighter Wing, Watts said, and also included visits to Italian regional cities affected by the virus.

The elephant walk required the support of airmen in the 31st Combat Wing, including the 31st Maintenance Group.

"The elephant walk would never happen if it were not for the hard work and dedication of our maintenance flyers," said Watts. "To hold an event like this, we had to use almost all of the available planes that we have here in Aviano, which means that maintenance had to generate them in order to fly … None of this would have happened without the (Maintenance Group 31st) dedication and skills. "