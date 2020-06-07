The US Air Force Special Squadron. USA Accept delivery of a new Osprey CV-22B

The US Air Force USA It has announced that air commandos with the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron accept the delivery of a new Osprey aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida, on June 2, 2020.

The 801st SOAMXS received a new Osprey CV-22B inclined rotor aircraft, a variant of the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) of the US Marine Corps Osprey MV-22. USA

The statement noted that the 801st SOAMXS keeps Ospreys ready to execute infiltration, exfiltration, and replenishment missions around the world. CV-22B's mission is to carry out long-range infiltration, exfiltration, and replenishment missions for special operations forces.

Like the Osprey Navy configuration, the CV-22 is a tilting motor aircraft that combines the vertical take-off, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel-efficient and speed characteristics of a turboprop airplane. Those capabilities give this versatile, self-deploying aircraft the ability to perform missions that would normally require both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

The CV-22B is equipped with built-in threat countermeasures, ground-tracking radar, infrared forward vision sensor, and other advanced avionics systems that allow it to operate at low altitudes in adverse weather conditions and medium to high threat environments.