The US Air Force Special Squadron. USA Accept delivery of a new Osprey CV-22B

Matilda Coleman
The US Air Force USA It has announced that air commandos with the 801st Special Operations Aircraft Maintenance Squadron accept the delivery of a new Osprey aircraft at Hurlburt Field, Florida, on June 2, 2020.

The 801st SOAMXS received a new Osprey CV-22B inclined rotor aircraft, a variant of the Air Force Special Operations Command (AFSOC) of the US Marine Corps Osprey MV-22. USA

The statement noted that the 801st SOAMXS keeps Ospreys ready to execute infiltration, exfiltration, and replenishment missions around the world. CV-22B's mission is to carry out long-range infiltration, exfiltration, and replenishment missions for special operations forces.

Like the Osprey Navy configuration, the CV-22 is a tilting motor aircraft that combines the vertical take-off, hover and vertical landing qualities of a helicopter with the long-range, fuel-efficient and speed characteristics of a turboprop airplane. Those capabilities give this versatile, self-deploying aircraft the ability to perform missions that would normally require both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft.

The CV-22B is equipped with built-in threat countermeasures, ground-tracking radar, infrared forward vision sensor, and other advanced avionics systems that allow it to operate at low altitudes in adverse weather conditions and medium to high threat environments.

Photo by Airman 1st Class Nathan LeVang

