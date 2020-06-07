The United States Marine Corps has officially ordered that all public displays of the Confederate flag be removed from its bases.

Roommates, it appears that the US Marine Corps. USA You are making a major change. According to new reports, the Marine Corps announced that it is officially banning all public displays of the highly controversial Confederate flag from all of its bases with immediate effect.

The United States Marine Corps is the first military branch to completely ban the Confederate flag. The new written order directly states that all Marine Corps commanders must find and remove all of their displays in "workplaces, common access areas, and public areas,quot; on the base. Furthermore, "the Confederate battle flag has been too frequently co-opted by violent extremist and racist groups whose divisive beliefs have no place in our Corps," according to a notice released by the US Marines. USA On his Twitter account.

Exceptions to the order include state flags that include the Confederate flag and the graves of Confederate soldiers. Individual barracks, homes, and private vehicles will not be inspected.

In April, Gen. David Berger banned the official display of the Confederate flag and all other similar symbols. The recent announcement by the Marines formalizes that ban. It is a position that no other military branch has yet taken.

The news comes as protests continue across the country following George Floyd's mindless death at the hands of former police officer Derek Chauvin. In response, many city officials have decided to remove, deface, or announce plans to tear down many Confederate monuments.

Do you want tea directly in your text inbox? Contact us at 917-722-8057 or click here to join!