The star of & # 39; Evil Dead 2 & # 39; Danny Hicks is & # 39; 1 to 3 years old & # 39; after the diagnosis of stage 4 cancer

The 68-year-old actor reveals his health problems to fans on social media, saying he is battling stage 4 cancer and is only "about 1 to 3 years old."

"Evil Dead 2"star Danny Hicks You have been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.

The actor made his health crisis public in a candid Facebook post on Friday, June 5, 2020.

"For all the people I never met, and the 6,018 hardcore fans who enjoyed my work. I have some bad news," he wrote. "I was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer."

Hicks went on to reveal that he had been given "approximately 1 to 3 years to live," but he remained optimistic as he added, "I have to tell you, I'm sure I got a lot of life at my 68 years old. I didn't get the change back, that's for sure. And not many regrets. "

His friend and head of Full Empire Productions booking agency Dominic Mancini launched a crowdfunding campaign to help cover Hicks' medical bills, while also creating a dedicated online store, through which fans they can buy an autographed photo of the actor.

Hicks found fame by starring Sam RaimiThe cult horror comedy in 1987 and became a regular on the filmmaker's projects, also appearing in "Intruder","Dark man"and"Spider-man 2" in 2004.