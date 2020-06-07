The Russian army used an anti-tank weapon to put out a fire in an oil field in Siberia

Russian gunners were able to be controlled and put out a fire at the wellhead in an oil field in Siberia, according to Lenta.ru.

The oil well in the Irkutsk region of Siberia, operated by a subsidiary of the Irkutsk Oil Company, caught fire on May 30. The regional government called an emergency meeting on Friday to find out how to turn it off.

"We decided to attract the military artillery forces that have to shoot at the wellhead for the successful and operational closure of the well," Andrei Bogdanov, head of production security at the Irkutsk Oil Company, said at the meeting.

The military with the MT-12 anti-tank weapon was able to cut the well source reinforcement with "jewelry precision,quot; from the closest distance to the ignition source: 180 meters. It is also reported that after the gunners' work it was possible to install blowout control equipment for sealing oil wells.

The fire in the well was finally extinguished on June 7, representatives of the Pacific Terminal company said. Furthermore, they stated that without the intervention of gunners and their anti-tank weapon, it would have been possible.

The MT-12, or also known as "Rapira,quot;, is a Russian smooth-bore 100mm towed anti-tank weapon, which served as the main towed anti-tank artillery in Soviet armies since the early 1960s. This weapon is a type of artillery weapon designed to destroy enemy armored vehicles.