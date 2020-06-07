The real change begins with you

Beyonce Knowles delivers a passionate speech at a special graduation event as she discusses racial injustice and praises young people for starting the "wheel of change."

Beyonce has praised the Class of 2020 for setting the "wheels of change" in motion in a powerful opening speech for a YouTube special.

The superstar delivered a moving speech for the Dear Class of 2020 virtual celebration, which aired online Sunday, June 7, 2020, and applauded students for academic success "amid a global crisis, a racial pandemic and a worldwide outrage at the senseless murder of another unarmed black human being "in reference to Minnesota man George Floyd.

"And still you did it," Beyonce smiled. "We are very proud of you. Thank you for using your collective voice and letting the world know that Black Lives Matter is important."

The singer spoke more about the murder of Floyd and countless other African Americans killed as a result of police brutality and racial violence, which "have left us all broken."

"It has left the whole country looking for answers," he said.

"We have seen that our collective hearts, when put into positive action, could start the wheels of change. Real change has begun with you."

Then Beyonce reflected on the challenges young people will face as they enter the next chapter of their lives, but reminded them that no matter how difficult it may seem, it is "the best thing you can do for self-discovery."

He recalled a "crucial turning point" in his own life and career years ago, when he made the "terrifying" decision to launch his own company, having faced so many difficulties in the "very sexist" music industry.

"The entertainment business is still very sexist. It is still very male dominated and as a woman I did not see enough female role models to follow given the opportunity to do what I knew I had to do: run my label and management company, to direct my films and produce my tools, "he shared. "That meant ownership, owning my teachers, owning my art, owning my future, and writing my own story."

Beyonce explained that she has made it her mission to use her art to show "the beauty of blacks to the world" and encouraged young women to "make those power moves" and "be great" while calling the "young kings" to " lean "on your vulnerability and redefine masculinity" to "lead with the heart."

He also offered words of wisdom to those who don't feel like they fit in. "To all those who feel different, if you're part of a group called & # 39; other & # 39 ;, a group that doesn't have a chance to be the center from the stage, build your own stage and make them see you, "he said.

"Your weirdness is beautiful. Your blackness is beautiful. Your compassion, your understanding, your fight for people who may be different from you is beautiful. I hope you continue to go into the world and show them that you will never stop being yourself." That is your moment now. Make them see you. "

Beyonce's speech, (which can be seen here), came after the opening speeches of the former US President. USA Barack Obama and first lady Michelle Obama While Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Justin Timberlake, Lady Gagaand Alicia Keys He also made appearances to deliver messages to fans during the digital ceremony.