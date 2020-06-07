The latest COVID-19 deaths in Dallas County include a 20-year-old man with no underlying conditions; 263 new cases – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Dallas County health officials reported 263 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and that one of the latest deaths was an Irving man in his 20s who had no underlying health problems.

The county's total case count is now 12,093, along with 264 deaths. Another reported death is a Dallas woman in her 90s who died in her long-term care facility.

On Saturday, Judge Clay Jenkins said the county saw its highest daily rate of new cases last week. The county also saw its second deadliest week due to COVID-19 last week, according to Jenkins.

Jenkins has continued to urge people who have participated in the recent protests in the area to get tested for COVID-19, as these marches and protests have residents in crowded crowds.

"Today's numbers continue a trend we've seen in recent days in terms of the number of new cases, and today's person in his 20s, with no underlying health conditions, is a reminder that COVID-19 can affect to all the people, "Jenkins said.

Jenkins said there will be an increase in testing capacity with the opening of two public test sites on Monday. The tests will be conducted by Parkland Health and Hospital System at Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park and the Inspired Vision Compassion Center at 8 a.m. at 2 p.m.

The two new open test sites that will open to the public on Monday, June 8 are: Red Bird Mall / Westmoreland Park

7222 S. Westmoreland Road, Dallas 75237

8 a.m. at 2 p.m. Inspired Vision Compassion Center 2019 N. Masters Drive, Dallas 75217

8 a.m. at 2 p.m. pic.twitter.com/9e1Tt1jrVk – Clay Jenkins (@JudgeClayJ) June 6, 2020

Both new sites will be open Monday, June 8 through Saturday, June 13.

Jenkins said he also partnered with the Dallas Mavericks to provide hand sanitizer and face masks to protesters, which they can obtain from organizers.