The Idaho National Guard reportedly sends 400 soldiers to Washington D.C.

The Idaho National Guard has sent several hundred soldiers to Washington D.C. to control George Floyd protesters.

In a statement released Friday night, the National Guard said it dispatched approximately 400 soldiers on June 5 to help protect federal monuments, buildings and other property. Soldiers will increase the D.C. National Guard and will serve in support of the United States Park Police and the Metropolitan Police Department.

Soldiers left Gowen Field, Pocatello, and Spokane less than 25 hours after Governor Brad Little approved the mission. Idaho is one of 11 states that sends additional support to the nation's capital.

"Whether they respond to a crisis in Idaho or another state, the principles of the Idaho National Guard remain the same: Help local jurisdictions, municipal governments and state agencies ensure public safety," said the commander. of the Idaho National Guard, Major General Michael Garshak. "Regardless of where we are in the US, our role is to support civil authorities and our staff is trained to protect life, preserve property, and guarantee the right of people to demonstrate peacefully."

As previously reported by the Washington Post, the Pentagon has told members of the National Guard deployed in the nation's capital not to use firearms or ammunition.

The Idaho National Guard has provided hundreds of Soldiers and Airmen in the past decade in response to national emergencies, including Hurricane Katrina in 2005, wildfires in Oregon and Washington in 2015, and recovery support from Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017. Most recently, the Guard provided state emergency aid in Idaho during the COVID-19 pandemic.