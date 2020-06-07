"The Help,quot; has been in vogue on Netflix: here's why it's not a good idea to watch it right now

As the George Floyd and Black Lives Matter protests have continued this weekend, Aid It has been trending on Netflix, even reaching # 1.
In case you didn't know, Aid is a 2011 movie about a white woman writing a book about the experiences of black maids. The film, which is based on a book written by a white woman, was written and directed by Tate Taylor, a white man. She even earned an Oscar nomination for Best Picture, as well as a victory for Octavia Spencer for Best Supporting Actress.
However, Aid It has been criticized for being a white savior movie. This trope is basically when whites are portrayed as "saving,quot; blacks and POCs from their circumstances.
In the words of the 2011 Wesley Morris review, "Skeeter's exposition is intended to empower both subject and author, but Aid unites everything from Kill a Mockingbird to The blind side like another Hollywood movie that sees racial progress as the province of white gooking. Skeeter enjoys all the self-discovery and all the credit. "
AND Aid It is far from the only Oscar nominated film to fit the White Savior narrative:
Later, as Aid The trend continued, many people turned to Twitter to criticize the popularity of the movie right now:
After all, Viola Davis herself said in 2018 that she regrets her role in the film: "I just felt that the voices of the maids were not heard at the end of the day."
"I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They are my grandmother. They are my mother. And I know if you make a movie where the premise is,quot; I want to know what it feels like to work for white people. And to educate children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it: "I never heard that in the course of the movie."
And, in 2011, AidThe author of Kathryn Stockett was sued by Ablene Cooper, a real-life babysitter who worked for the Stockett family, for allegedly using her image against her will in the character of "Aibileen Clark,quot;.
As many pointed out, there are many more movies about racism that don't fit the White Savior narrative:
If you're looking for movies you can stream racism right now, you can find some here.
TV and cinema
