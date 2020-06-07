"The Help,quot; has been in vogue on Netflix: here's why it's not a good idea to watch it right now

Bradley Lamb
In the words of the 2011 Wesley Morris review, "Skeeter's exposition is intended to empower both subject and author, but Aid unites everything from Kill a Mockingbird to The blind side like another Hollywood movie that sees racial progress as the province of white gooking. Skeeter enjoys all the self-discovery and all the credit. "

If it is true that "The Help,quot; is the number 1 movie on Netflix, I invite you to review the Wesley Morris 2011 movie. After writing it he won a Pulitzer. The last paragraph …
You can read the full review here.

AND Aid It is far from the only Oscar nominated film to fit the White Savior narrative:

Movies you should NOT see when trying to educate yourself about racism:
Aid
The blind side
The green Book
Freedom Riders
Any other White Savior movie …

Note that Freedom Riders was put in error and Liberal writers It was destined to.

Later, as Aid The trend continued, many people turned to Twitter to criticize the popularity of the movie right now:

The Netflix "The Help,quot; trend is all we need to know about how some people are educating themselves.

After all, Viola Davis herself said in 2018 that she regrets her role in the film: "I just felt that the voices of the maids were not heard at the end of the day."

"I know Aibileen. I know Minny. They are my grandmother. They are my mother. And I know if you make a movie where the premise is,quot; I want to know what it feels like to work for white people. And to educate children in 1963, I want to hear how you really feel about it: "I never heard that in the course of the movie."

And, in 2011, AidThe author of Kathryn Stockett was sued by Ablene Cooper, a real-life babysitter who worked for the Stockett family, for allegedly using her image against her will in the character of "Aibileen Clark,quot;.

The lawsuit says the book's description "is not a mere insult, outrage, annoyance, or trivial matter for Ablene. Kathryn Stockett's conduct has left Ablene feeling violated, outraged, and rejected." The case was dismissed because the judge said the statute of limitations had expired.

As many pointed out, there are many more movies about racism that don't fit the White Savior narrative:

Help is # 1 on Netflix? Fuck that. Click on "Malcolm X,quot;. When they see us 13 LA 92. Dear whites. In my block. HiphopEvolution. Spider-Man in the Spider Verse … and that show with the bald bulletproof muhfucka. What's it called again?

Please do not look at "Help,quot; to understand this moment we are in. Or "The Green Book,quot; or "Shock,quot; (ugh)

The three movies I would recommend this weekend as an introduction to racial issues and racism:

"I'm not your black,quot; -Raoul Peck
"13th,quot; by @ava
"Exit,quot; by @JordanPeele https://t.co/GV0MFeCWrN

If you're looking for movies you can stream racism right now, you can find some here.

