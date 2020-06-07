The director of & # 39; The Fantastic Four & # 39; was blocked from releasing the black actress in 2015 Remake

20th Century Fox

Josh Trank claims he wanted a black Sue Storm and black Franklin Storm in the 2015 superhero reboot, but he faced 'a lot of pretty heavy kickback' of the superior chiefs.

Josh Trank I wish I had struggled more to play a black actress for the role of Sue Storm in her 2015 movie "The Fantastic Four"

While speaking to the Geeks of Color website, the filmmaker spoke about his career regrets and admitted that there were "many controversial conversations behind the scenes" during the making of the film.

"I was primarily interested in a black Sue Storm, a black Johnny Storm, and a black Franklin Storm," he shared. "But also, when it comes to a studio in a massive movie like that, everyone wants to keep an open mind to find out who the big stars will be."

However, when it came to portraying the role, Josh says he "encountered a great deal of rejection in choosing a black woman in that role … when I remember, I should have walked when that understanding hit me, and I feel ashamed therefore, because not only on principle. "

And he added: "I am someone who always talks about defending what I believe, even if it means burning my career. I feel bad for not taking him to the canvas with that problem. I feel that I failed in that regard."

Kate Mara played Sue in the opposite movie Michael B. Jordan, Miles Tellerand her future husband Jamie Bell.