The Denver Police Department prohibits strangling, will require officers to report when pointing a gun at someone

The Denver Police Department announced a trio of major policy changes Sunday night, including banning officers from using stranglings and requiring them to alert supervisors every time they point a gun at someone.

Officers from the department's SWAT unit will now also have to turn on their portable cameras while executing tactical operations.

The announcement, via a press release, came when protesters calling for police reform and racial justice marched in Denver for the eleventh day in a row, a wave of activism sparked by the police murder of George Floyd in Minneapolis last month.

"We will continue to evaluate our policies with input from the community and make improvements as necessary in the interest of public safety and officers," Denver Police Chief Paul Pazen said in a statement.

Elisabeth Epps, who resigned from the Denver Police Department's use-of-force advisory board after police used tear gas and less deadly shells at protesters, said the changes are common sense measures the board previously requested. .

"This shows me that a week of protest had more than 18 months of conversation," he said.

Still, he said that banning chokeholds in all situations was a small step in the right direction.

"These things are low fruit," he said. "It does not demonstrate a commitment to real change. … It is not radical to ban a chokehold."

The police department said it was making the changes "in an effort to maintain the highest level of public responsibility," and that it had worked with its use of force committee and reviewed the recommendations of the Center for Police Equity.

The new throttling ban, something departments across the country are implementing, is a total ban on carotid artery compression techniques, and does not include exceptions.

Now, when an officer intentionally aims a gun at someone, he must report to a supervisor and a report will be created to improve data collection and evaluation of those incidents.