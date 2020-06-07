The creator and cast of "P-Valley" tears Strippers through the feminine gaze – Up News Info

After the ATX Television Festival shared a very generous preview of the next Valley P, show creator Katori Hall, and actors Brandee Evans, Nicco Annan, and Elarica Johnson hopped on a virtual Q&A to talk about the Starz drama and the stigma often associated with women making a living dancing in a club. striptease.

Hall based game Pussy Valley, P-Valley It is set in the Mississippi Delta and follows the lives of complex characters who work in a small strip club. There's Mercedes (Evans), who is the star of the club; the disruptor Autumn (Johnson) and the mother in charge of all Uncle Clifford (Annan). For Hall, who also serves as a showrunner, the story comes close to home, as she is from the south and part of the culture of the south.

During the panel, he said that when he entered these clubs he admired his skill and athleticism, which gave him a feeling of empowerment. He advanced quickly years later and took a pole dance class, which is how he connected with women in culture. This was the catalyst for Valley P. She went on to investigate and spoke to women who were in the industry and their experiences. "I wanted to create a story, a true story platform beyond the stage that they honor … so that people can understand," he said. "His story deserves to be heard."

Evans, who is a trained professional dancer, admits that she was not a fan of the strip club world before signing up for Valley PBut since taking on the role of Mercedes, she has changed her mind. "But now I'm going to fight anyone who talks (bad) about a stripper," laughs Evans. "No matter what happens in my life, I will always pole (dance)."

"Pole dance is something I've never done before," said Johnson. "You look at it, and it seems a bit easy … and the first day, I couldn't get up!"

She continues: "It is a hard, hard sport, and this woman works very hard."

Evans, who is the daughter of a preacher, said she was afraid of what people would think of her playing at being a stripper because of the stigma. She admits that she was unaware of what the world was. When she spoke to her father, he encouraged her to give everything. "I have never had more power and more confidence in my body," he said.

"At the end of the day, each person deserves to have their story told," Hall said. "There is a long history of hypersexualized images of black women: These women exist but they are very nuanced, complicated." She adds that this series is at the service of those who are marginalized and feel ashamed and dehumanized. “They have a space for their voices to shine. Right now is the perfect time for this show because we have a United States that is screaming to be heard … what is so beautiful about the show is that all kinds of people are represented. "

This includes Annan's Uncle Clifford, a character he has been working with for 10 years since the play. "I knew her intimately," he said. Uncle Clifford is a non-binary queer black man who identifies with her pronoun. Only the conception of all that could be a lot, but it can be very simple. Talk about the possibility of embracing all that you are: your masculinity and your femininity. "

For the series, Hall used a team of directors for each episode. She said they had many conversations about the female gaze of a series about strippers. She said we often see explicit "boobs and booty" when it comes to portrayal of strip clubs on television. With a feminine look from a strip club show, Hall says we know women. "It is told from their perspective: we see the world through their lives," he said. "And frankly, they don't always talk about men!" She said that the feminine gaze does not spend time stopping at the body, but appreciating and hugging the body. "She doesn't have to be perfect," he said. "We want to see the scars … it's really about celebrating that diversity and the camera was at the service of that."