The best movies to see this father's day

Father's Day is just around the corner. Not that you need an excuse to hang out with the old man, but what better way to spend the day celebrating than by having a movie marathon with Dad. We know it might not be the easiest decision to make when choosing a movie that everyone enjoys, so we've put together a list of some of the best movies for dad. So grab the popcorn and enjoy!

Father of the bride

This is definitely a must-see watch for every father-daughter duo. Her beautiful and heartwarming movie starring Steve Martin stars as an overprotective father struggling to let go of his baby when she decides to get married. Whether you laugh or cry, we guarantee you both will enjoy this movie!

Nursery for parents

This fun comedy will definitely be enjoyed by the whole family. The film tells the story of two young parents who were recently laid off from their jobs, but were later inspired to start a daycare to try to make ends meet. Starring Eddy Murphy, the movie is filled with many fun moments.

Ms. Doubtfire

This may be one of the oldest movies, but it will always be a classic that anyone can watch many times. When divorced Daniel Hillard (Robin Williams) has limited time with his children, he comes up with a sneaky plan to see them as much as possible. Mrs. Doubtfire is one of Williams' iconic roles, definitely a hilarious but heartfelt story of how far a father will go to care for their children.

Cheaper by the dozen

Another brilliant movie starring Steve Martin that will be loved by the entire family this Father's Day! As the father of twelve children, he discovers that his life turned a bit backwards with all his responsibilities, tending to a new job and trying to train his soccer team … all at the same time. How do you think your father would manage … watch this entertaining movie of how the father of the house tries to juggle everything?

The pursuit of happiness

This is more of a tear starring the amazing Will Smith and his real life son (Jaden Smith). It is a true story of a struggling single father who dreams of a better life for his son. As they find themselves homeless, Christopher (Will Smith) risks everything when he finally finds an unpaid internship with a competitive stockbroker who could give him a chance to change his whole life. It is a spectacular drama that should definitely be seen by everyone.

Paternity

Another older but classic movie from the late 80's. A really entertaining story about a father who tries so hard to balance his personal and professional life while juggling to deal with the struggles of his three children. Things start to get more stressful when he finds out that his wife is pregnant again.