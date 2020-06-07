The alleged drink driver blew five times over the alcohol limit on Melbourne's Westgate Highway

A 35-year-old man allegedly was driving irregularly on the Westgate Freeway around 2.45 pm in Altona North when he was stopped by police.



The Holden Trax driver, a Deer Park man, had a preliminary breath test done before testing at a nearby police station, which returned a suspected 0.263 result.



The man's car was immediately impounded with towing costs of $ 896.20. You must be charged with a citation for driving under the influence of alcohol and other traffic offenses.



"The statewide operation aims to reduce trauma on the road, including the number of lives lost and injuries on our roads," said senior agent Adam West.



"During this time, motorists can wait for breath and drug tests, scan their vehicles, and monitor their speed."

