Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival to go virtual due to pandemic

The music festival is scheduled for August 7 and the artists are set to take the digital stage for this year's event due to the current coronavirus crisis.

The Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Festival will be a live-only event this year 2020 due to the coronavirus crisis.

The show, scheduled for August 7, will include performances by contestants from the John Ritter Showcase Contest, the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Band, past ambassadors, and more acts to be announced soon.

However, President and CEO Tommie Ritter Smith confirmed that the ceremony will continue without an audience due to the Covid-19 pandemic, reported KTBS, an ABC affiliate.

"Fighting Covid-19 is an unprecedented challenge and the safety and well-being of our fans, gangs and team and all the volunteers who help carry out our shows should always be a top priority," he said. "Health organizations and governments around the world have strongly discouraged large public gatherings for an undetermined period of time."

"With many events around the world already canceled, we have made the decision to change our John Ritter Tribute Showcase 2020 and the Texas Country Music Hall of Fame Induction Show to a live concert for everyone to enjoy." Smith said.

Tune in to the event at 8 p.m. ET on August 7 here.