Teenager driving down Castle Hill McDonald & # 39; s with passengers on car roof

New South Wales police criticized the actions of a teenage motorist driving through a McDonald's car in northwest Sydney with passengers sprawled on the roof and hood of his car.

Authorities received CCTV footage of the 17-year-old driver of the fast food restaurant in Castle Hill, showing two people lying outside the vehicle.

"This is utter contempt not only for themselves but for their passengers," NSW Chief Police Inspector Phil Brooks said today.

The P-plate driver was fined more than $ 1,000 by the police and lost eight demerit points, and therefore his license twice as much, as a result of the stunt.

Authorities continue to search for the passengers involved.

The move came as part of a state offensive against motorists over the long weekend of the Queen's birthday, with nearly 3,500 speeding tickets issued so far.

In one incident, a Holden Commodore was seen hitting a roundabout at high speed and rolling on Luxford Road in Bidwill, around 4:20 in the morning.

Farther west, an allegedly drunk driver lost control of a Mazda ute and crashed into the front of a takeout store.

Police say the driver reversed into a brick wall, slashed through another vehicle, collided with a container and then a pole, before crashing into the store and continuing on a trail, only stopping when passersby intervened.

"He drove down the trail, so we ripped off his keys and forced him to stop," witness Lachlan Kowalewski told 9News.