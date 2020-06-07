Taylor Swift says embrace the "unexpected,quot; in YouTube speech

Taylor SwiftHe is sending an inspiring message to a new generation of graduate students with a moving speech during the "Dear Class of 2020,quot; live stream on YouTube.

On Sunday, June 7, the pop star took the time to send her congratulations to all the graduates this year. With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the graduation season just doesn't look the same.

"I know this is probably not the kind of graduation you thought you were going to have, I relate to that in many ways," Swift said.

"When I was younger, I used to fantasize about graduating from high school and hanging out with all your friends and cap and gown … and all of that," he shared. "When I got to that point in my life, as graduation approached, I found myself touring with my mother in rental cars, sitting on the carpet floor of the airport and ended up receiving my diploma in the mail."

The "Love Story,quot; singer continued, adding that it wasn't exactly what she imagined, like many graduates seeing at home right now, but nevertheless, "she was still very proud."