Taylor Swift says embrace the "unexpected,quot; in YouTube speech

Taylor SwiftHe is sending an inspiring message to a new generation of graduate students with a moving speech during the "Dear Class of 2020,quot; live stream on YouTube.
On Sunday, June 7, the pop star took the time to send her congratulations to all the graduates this year. With the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the graduation season just doesn't look the same.
"I know this is probably not the kind of graduation you thought you were going to have, I relate to that in many ways," Swift said.
"When I was younger, I used to fantasize about graduating from high school and hanging out with all your friends and cap and gown … and all of that," he shared. "When I got to that point in my life, as graduation approached, I found myself touring with my mother in rental cars, sitting on the carpet floor of the airport and ended up receiving my diploma in the mail."
The "Love Story,quot; singer continued, adding that it wasn't exactly what she imagined, like many graduates seeing at home right now, but nevertheless, "she was still very proud."
"I think a good lesson is learning the unexpected, but celebrating anyway," Swift concluded. "I am very proud of you and I hope you have a great time and very proud of yourselves."
Youtube "Dear class of 2020,quot; It also includes performances by Maluma, Katy Perry, Megan Thee Stallion, Chloe x Halle and more.
The special was also packed with special appearances by Taylor Swift, Alicia Keys, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade, Billy Porter, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson, Demi lovato, Billie eilish, Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, Tom brady and many more.
Watch the live broadcast above!