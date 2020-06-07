Taylor Swift opens up about also missing her graduation ceremony during the sweet "Dear Class of 2020,quot; speech

Taylor Swift, like many other celebrities, joined the Dear Class of 2020 YouTube event and had a wonderful message to share with graduates who, like never before in recent history, were unable to have a proper graduation ceremony due to the COVID-19 quarantine orders This is what she had to say!

The singer began by acknowledging that the online graduation event was not what the Class of 2020 had envisioned before the pandemic took over the world.

That being said, the event was definitely a huge success and provided excitement and comfort to many as, although practically, it was as if all of these great stars attended their graduation ceremonies and delivered speeches just for themselves!

Taylor went on to mention that she can also relate to her situation before speaking about her personal experience of missing her own graduation.

According to the pop star, when that happened, she was on a radio music tour with her mother, the two traveling across the country in rental cars.

As a result, he recalled that his diploma was mailed to him.

‘That was not what I imagined. I guess a good lesson comes from that: Expect the unexpected, but celebrate anyway. I am very proud of you and I hope you have a wonderful time and are really proud of yourselves, "concluded her sweet and insightful speech.

This occurs later, earlier this week, Taylor also used his voice to show his support for the Black Lives Matter movement amid protests across the country.

She also shut down the POTUS after he glorified the violence in a tweet that said, "When the looting begins, the shooting begins."

In response, the indignant Taylor wrote: ‘After fanning the fires of white supremacy and racism throughout his presidency, do you have the gall to pretend moral superiority before threatening violence? ‘When does the looting begin the shooting? We will vote for you in November. "



