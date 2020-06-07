Tamera Mowry-Housley Shares Her Feelings About The Black Lives Matter Movement: The Real Host Waits For It To Extend Past Posts

Tia and Tamera grew up in a biracial home. Not long after Tia commented on the white privilege her father received, the royal hostess intervened in the open conversation about the war on black lives in the wake of George Floyd's death.

It is common for there to be an uprising after an innocent black person loses his life due to police brutality. Tamir Rice, Trayvon Martin, and Sandra Bland are just a few names that caused a public outcry.

Unfortunately, it tends to become nothing more than a trend after the "hype,quot; goes away and hashtags are used. This is what Tamera hopes will finally stop happening.

Yes. I am grateful to see all these posts that talk about how black lives matter. However, I pray that it is more than a black square or a post for you! It is about our actions. Yes, we all put our actions at the service in different ways. But it is about our daily actions. ⁣ ⁣ I think prejudice / racism / discrimination is somehow taught. Start at home. How do we see this from a parent's point of view? As parents, we have a responsibility to teach, shape, instruct, do! But most importantly, BE the example. What kind of conversations do you have with your children? Yes, I am the product of an interracial marriage. My mom is black and my dad is white. We envision the growing discrepancies and hurtful experiences of racism. By the way, we had awkward conversations about race, as young as eight years old. Some people may not like it because of their skin color. Don't listen to them. They are idiots! Dad would say. Black is beautiful! Keep your head up. And don't let anyone tell you differently! Mom would say. Start at home. It is never too late to start NOW! We have a responsibility to shape the future. Do you realize the power in that? #BLM

She took to Instagram to say: ‘Yes. I am grateful to see all these posts that talk about how black lives matter. However, I pray that it is more than a black square or a post for you! It is about our actions. Yes, we all put our actions at the service in different ways. But it's about our daily actions. "

He then talked about how to approach things from the parents' perspective with the paragraph written next to a photo of their two children.

‘I think prejudice / racism / discrimination is taught in some way. Start at home. How do we see this from a parent's point of view? As parents, we have a responsibility to teach, shape, instruct, do! But most importantly, BE the example. What kind of conversations do you have with your children? Yes, I am the product of an interracial marriage. My mom is black and my dad is white. We envision the growing discrepancies and hurtful experiences of racism. By the way, we had awkward conversations about race, as young as eight years old. Some people may not like it because of their skin color. Don't listen to them. They are idiots! Dad would say. Black is beautiful! Keep your head up. And don't let anyone tell you differently! Mom would say. Start at home. It is never too late to start NOW! We have a responsibility to shape the future. Do you realize the power in that? #BLM ".

This occurs after Tia shared an anecdote of how her white father was able to secure a home for them. The same house that her mother was not even allowed to see.

Hopefully, Tamera's words about changing the world, for good, come true instead of going back to where it used to be.



