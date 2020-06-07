Tamar Braxton's boyfriend David Adefeso encourages fans and says, "Together we will rise,quot;

Tamar Braxton's BF David Adefeso stays close to his IG fans and followers these days and shares several helpful and motivating messages on social media. Look at the last message he posted in which he tells people to have faith that together we will rise up.

Check out the post he shared on his IG account below.

‘Together we will get up No matter how dark the night is, the light always shines when the morning goes down. However, we often have to fight for that dream, because nothing good was easy. We must not bow, we must not break and we must NEVER give in until we achieve that dream! David started his post.

He went on and said: ‘So the fight must go on: in the streets and at the polls for equality of justice before the law, to the corporate boardrooms and the rooms of Congress for equal economic opportunities under the law. But in the end we are sure that the sun will rise and the light will shine through … ".

A follower posted this message: ‘I have to stop putting things off. I know that the moment I make the first move, there is no one to stop me. It is almost as if I was afraid of what could be smh. "

Someone else praised Tamar and said, ‘Tamar got him a good ** man, honey! Yes!

Another fan posted this: "You have really opened my knowledge to the day I graduated from East African Law School, Tanzania, these wise words you have made me to save every money I have to get."

A follower posted: & # 39; Speak up, spread it so we can all learn to live it & # 39; Thanks & # 39 ;, and someone else said: & # 39; May the Lord bless you, what you are teaching, most people hide that knowledge and earn alone. You are making most of us win. May the Lord enlarge your territory. "

Apart from this, David made sure to praise Tamar's son Logan for his birthday and wished him all the best.



