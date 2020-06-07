Suspect shot after firing a gun at the Dallas officer inside the patrol car – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – A suspect was shot by a Dallas officer Saturday night after police said he fired a gun at that officer at an intersection in the Pleasant Grove area.

Police said the shooting occurred at the intersection of C F Hawn Freeway and Buckner Boulevard service road.

According to police, an officer was at a stoplight at the intersection when the suspect, who was heading west on the service road, stopped and got out of his truck.

Police said the suspect pulled out a gun and shot the officer in the patrol car. Police said the officer responded to the fire and hit the suspect in the lower abdomen and leg.

The suspect was taken to a hospital and is currently stable, police said.

The officer suffered no injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate and have not said what led the suspect to shoot the officer.