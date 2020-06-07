Suspect killed in shooting involving CHP officers in Oakland – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A driver died and a female passenger was injured Saturday night during a criminal investigation by the California Highway Patrol on an Oakland street, authorities said.

Oakland Police spokeswoman Johnna Watson said the incident took place in the 9600 block of Cherry St. around 10:46 p.m.

No details were released about why the CHP officer or officers opened fire.

"The driver of a vehicle, an adult man suffered fatal gunshot wounds and the woman, an adult passenger, is being treated at a local hospital for gunshot wounds and is in stable condition," Watson said in an email.

No injuries were reported to CHP officers.

The OPD Division of Criminal Investigations, the Alameda County District Attorney's Office along with the Critical Incident Investigations of the California Highway Patrol were conducting independent investigations.