Study says blood type can determine severity of coronavirus cases

Coronavirus symptoms will be somewhat minor for most people, but some patients will experience a more severe version of COVID-19 that can lead to respiratory complications and potentially death.

Researchers have studied sections of the human genome from COVID-19 patients and compared it to healthy people.

The scientists identified two dots that contain genes that can influence COVID-19, and concluded that people with type A blood are at increased risk of developing complications.

The main challenge for physicians treating patients infected with the new coronavirus is the absence of an effective treatment that can prevent complications and death. Several studies have theorized ways to predict and prevent complications, and some drug therapies may have helped patients improve after their symptoms worsened. But we haven't yet seen any standard approaches to treating COVID-19 patients who experience life-threatening respiratory and inflammatory problems.

New research points to another potential clue to predict the course of COVID-19 in patients, and possibly treat the disease before serious complications come. Geneticists think that some particular genes may indicate a predisposition to severe COVID-19, including a gene responsible for blood types.

Patients with type A blood are 50% more likely to need oxygen or need a ventilator, according to the European study. Type O is associated with a lower risk compared to all other blood groups.

The research was published in the form of a prior review in medRxiv, and is the result of an incredible collaboration between doctors from Germany, Italy, Norway and Spain. Blood samples were collected from 1,610 patients needing oxygen or ventilators were placed. Separately, 2,205 people who were not infected with the new coronavirus also donated blood samples.

A team at the University of Kiel in Germany extracted DNA from the samples and scanned it using a technique called genotyping. They looked at 9 million letters in the genome of each patient instead of analyzing the complete sequence of 3 billion letters for each person, The New York Times reports. The researchers were looking for genetic differences between critically ill patients and the healthy cohort. They found two points in the genome, two loci, where sick people shared the same genes as healthy people.

In one of these locations, the gene that encodes an individual's blood type resides. This is how the researchers discovered that type A blood appears to be a risk factor for COVID-19 complications. The study appears to confirm similar Chinese research that found patients with type A blood were more likely to experience a severe case.

Doctors cannot explain this finding. "That is haunting me, honestly," said Dr. Andre Franke. The times. The same place where the blood type gene is located also houses a DNA code that acts as an on / off switch for a gene that produces a protein involved in triggering strong immune responses. Cytokine storms, which are strong immune responses, are phenomena associated with COVID-19 complications that can lead to death.

The researchers found a second place in the genetic sequences they analyzed that may be associated with a severe case of COVID-19. That is a place on chromosome 3 that houses no fewer than six genes. That makes it impossible to know which of them influences the progress of the disease. One of them encodes a protein that can interact with the ACE2 receptor that the coronavirus uses to enter cells. Another is an immune gene that encodes an immune signaling molecule.

More research is needed to provide more answers. Franke and his colleagues are part of an international project called COVID-19 Host Genetics Initiative. 1,000 researchers from 46 countries are collecting DNA samples from patients with COVID-19. There is already a website for the initiative, where researchers share their findings.

University of Helsinki genetic epidemiologist Andrea Ganna said The times that recently available data pointing to a single point on chromosome 3 is relevant to COVID-19 severity. If these studies are successful, the researchers can come up with marker tests that can help doctors assess the risk of patients developing complications. Furthermore, treatments for critically ill patients with COVID-19 can be developed based on these genetic findings.

RN draws blood during the COVID-19 antibody test. Image Source: Mary Altaffer / AP / Shutterstock