Strong winds, high temperatures will create high fire hazard for SoCal – Up News Info Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Anticipated strong and gusting winds coupled with intense heat are creating a high fire hazard in Southern California.

The National Weather Service has issued a red flag warning in effect from Sunday night through Monday night.

According to the NWS, strong gusty winds will impact the Santa Barbara area, as well as the Los Angeles Mountains and Ventura County, including the I-5 corridor.

"Other areas awaiting gusty winds from north to northeast include the Santa Monica Mountains, the Santa Clarita Valley, the San Fernando Valley, the Ventura County Valleys, and the Los Angeles County coastline where north winds they will extend to the Los Angeles basin tonight in the evening hours, then turn northeast, focusing between Malibu and the Hollywood Hills, "according to the NWS. Gusts in these areas could be between 40-50 mph.

Forecasters said high temperatures are also expected Monday afternoon from the shoreline to the foothills of Ventura and Los Angeles counties.

"The combination of strong gusty winds, low humidity and very hot daytime temperatures will result in critical Red Flag conditions for these areas tonight through Monday," added the NWS.