Street protests across Europe over the death of Minneapolis

Thousands of people took to the streets of European cities on Sunday (local time) to show their support for the Black Lives Matter Movement , with protesters in the English port of Bristol venting into the country's colonial history, tearing down a statue of a 17th-century slave trader.

Protesters tied ropes to the Edward Colston statue before knocking it down to applaud and roar of approval from the crowd.

The Washington Monument and the White House are visible as protesters gather.

"Everyone knows that this represents more than George Floyd, more than the United States, but racism worldwide," said Darcy Bourne, a London-based student.

The protesters, many of whom wore face masks to protect themselves from the coronavirus, "used this time when they were out of work to unite and unite and make a change because it has been that way for too long," he said. .

Following Saturday's clashes at another demonstration in central London that injured 14 police officers, there were concerns that Sunday's demonstration could take a violent turn.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said the violence "was simply not acceptable,quot; and urged protesters to do so legally, while maintaining social distancing by staying two meters away. But most protesters ignored that call, packing heavily in front of the United States embassy.

Protesters gather in tribute to George Floyd during a demonstration in Frankfurt am Main, Germany.

A protester beats a puppet representing the President of the United States, Donald Trump, during a Black Lives Matter march in London.

Police said 14 officers were wounded Saturday during clashes with protesters in central London that followed a largely peaceful Black Lives Matter rally attended by tens of thousands.

Online video footage showed a mounted police officer crashing into a stoplight and hitting the pavement before his horse ran away. Police said the officer was hospitalized and that his injuries were not fatal.

Hundreds of people also formed a densely packed crowd on Sunday in a square in central Manchester, silently kneeling as a sign of respect for George Floyd.

In Hong Kong, about 20 people staged a rally in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement on Sunday in front of the United States Consulate in the semi-autonomous Chinese city.

"It is a global problem," said Quinland Anderson, a 28-year-old British citizen living in Hong Kong.

"We have to remind ourselves that despite everything we see in the United States and in other parts of the world, the lives of blacks really matter."

Organizers suspended the Hong Kong rally on Saturday night due to restrictions on the city's coronavirus. Those who still appeared gathered in groups of eight to follow size limits at public gatherings.

Protesters gather in Piazza del Popolo in Rome.

A demonstration in Rome's sprawling People's Square was loud but peaceful, with most protesters wearing masks to protect themselves against the coronavirus.

Participants listened to speeches and held up handmade banners saying "Black Lives Matter,quot; and "It's a White Problem."

Among those present was 26-year-old Ghanaian Abdul Nassir, who is studying for a master's degree in business administration at one of the public universities in the Italian capital.

"It is quite unfortunate, you know, in this current 21st century that people of color are treated like lepers," Nassir told The Associated Press. He said he has occasionally had racist attitudes, especially when riding the subway.

"Maybe you're finding a place to stand, and people just walk away and ask you," What? "

Nassir said: "We are strong people, but sometimes everyone has a limit."

At one point, protesters, most of them young and some with children or siblings, knelt down and raised a fist in solidarity with those fighting racism and police brutality.

In Italy's financial capital Milan, a few thousand protesters gathered in a square in front of the central train station on Sunday afternoon. Many in the crowd were migrants or children of migrants of African descent.

Protesters walk outside the United States Embassy in Madrid, Spain.

Organizers told participants that in Italy the Black Lives Matter slogan means "avoid seeing black bodies as if they were foreigners,quot; and not as citizens.

One participant held a cardboard sign written in English that said, "I fight for my children."

One of those addressing the crowd said that in Italy, Black Lives Matter means not delaying legislative reform to make it easier to receive citizenship.

Foreigners born in Italy are not automatically eligible for citizenship until they turn 18 after continuously living in the country.

In recent years, efforts have failed to enact legislation to allow children of Italian-born foreigners to become citizens when they are still minors if they have attended Italian schools.

Parents complain that their children, although they identify as Italian and speak Italian fluently, are seen as second-class citizens.

In Spain, several thousand protesters gathered on the streets of Barcelona and at the United States Embassy in Madrid.

Many in Madrid carried homemade signs that read "Black Lives Matter,quot;, "Human Rights for All,quot; and "Silence is pro-racist,quot;.

Protesters chanted "Police Killers!" and "There is no justice, there is no peace!"

A demonstration in Barcelona, ​​Spain.

The police were present but the atmosphere remained peaceful. Participation meant that social distancing was difficult, although facial masks were ubiquitous.

"We are not only doing this for our brother George Floyd," said Thimbo Samb, a spokesman for the group that organized the events in Spain primarily through social media.