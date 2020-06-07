Store manager Bloodied Modesto becomes a symbol of life in the COVID-19 era – Up News Info San Francisco

MODESTO (AP) – For weeks, Samantha Clarke calmly listened to the insults and threats directed at her and her employees daily by people who knew they could not enter the Modesto store without wearing a mask and follow other rules related to the coronavirus.

But never, says the 17-year-old retail sales veteran, did she expect to be beaten and thrown to the floor, with blood gushing from her battered face. It wasn't until recently, after a customer was informed that the last in-ground above-ground pool had been sold to someone else.

"I've been in retail all my life. I've been in this particular job for 17 years and never heard of anyone being attacked," Clarke said by phone one recent afternoon after the night shift ended.

But in retrospect, she says, maybe I should have seen it coming.

"Occasionally we had the normal customer upset, but rarely did anyone lose their temper and curse us," he says of life before the store he manages began operating under state-issued coronavirus safety guidelines.

"Now it's just daily, sometimes consecutively," he said.

After months of living with such restrictions, the level of stress among people has clearly reached a boiling point, and not just in California, said Rachel Michelin, president and CEO of the California Retail Association.

"There is a high level of frustration everywhere right now," Michelin said last week in words that seemed to foreshadow the eruption of protests across the country following the death of George Floyd, a black man in Minneapolis who died after a white police officer pressed his knee. on his neck for several minutes.

While the protests gripping major cities and suburbs from coast to coast have been largely peaceful, the riots that have erupted for some have resulted in looting and vandalism of retail businesses.

After Clarke posted photos of her bloodied and bruised face on her personal Facebook page along with an explanation of what it's like to work in retail these days, it was shared thousands of times, prompting her to create a separate page, " Retail life during COVID-19 "to handle response. Within days, the page attracted tens of thousands of followers.

Thousands of people commented on his original post and subsequent messages while talking about contacting the police and healing physically and emotionally. Several comments came from others who say they also work in retail and have faced an endless series of abuses since the pandemic.

"My co-worker was spit on by a person who would not wear a mask," a person who said he worked in retail in Riverside, California told Clarke.

Others published news of attacks across the country, including at a dollar store in Flint, Michigan, where a security guard was shot dead last month after telling a woman he could not enter without a mask.

"We are hearing an increasing number of reports of abuse and violence targeting retail workers who are doing their job asking customers to wear face masks or comply with other guidelines intended to protect their own safety," David French, vice president Senior government relations for the National Retail Federation said in a statement. He called on the authorities to prosecute these cases "to the fullest extent of the law,quot; and to do a better job of protecting retail workers.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause pneumonia and death.

The masks seem to annoy customers more, Clarke said, though many shoppers don't like the rules that require people to stay 6 feet away or the store's policy of prohibiting the return of items during the pandemic.

"A woman threatened to burn down the store because we would not take her back," he said. "It is crazy."

This May 6, 2020 selfie of Samantha Clarke shows her bruised and bloody face after being attacked by a shopper at the retail store she manages in Modesto. Despite the abuse and occasional threats, Clarke says she never expected an angry shopper to hit her and hit the floor like it happened earlier this month. (Samantha Clarke via AP)

Clarke was attacked on May 6 when she heard a complaint from an angry woman that the pool she wanted to buy was gone when she got there. A cashier agreed to hold it for 30 minutes, but when it arrived, about an hour later, the hold had been lifted and sold.

"He started throwing things off the counter and in such rage that the items were hitting his baby stroller," Clarke said, adding that he couldn't say if there really was a baby in the woman's stroller, which was covered by a blanket.

I was about to tell her to go, Clarke said, when she was hit.

By the time he got up, with blood gushing from a wound over one of his eyes, the woman was gone. Clarke followed her outside and got a pretty good picture of her, her face partially obscured by a mask. But the woman had used the baby's blanket to cover the license plate of the car before leaving.

An ambulance brought Clarke to an urgent care center to have a patch patched on the wound above his eye.

Modesto police have posted the woman's photo on their crime detectors page and are continuing to investigate, said Sharon Bear, the department's coordinator of public safety information.

Despite the attack, Clarke says he still loves his job, the people he works with at the store (he declined to name it on the order of its corporate owner) and also the customers who frequent him in Modesto, a city of 200,000 in the Central Valley. .

As people have found their Facebook group, they have found that it has become not only a place for other sales people to vent, but also for customers to express their condolences.

"I think something good comes from this," he said. "People are showing a lot of support to anyone who posts what happened that day." It's really cool to see people supporting retailers. "