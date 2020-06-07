State lawmakers would save K-12 schools COVID-19 budget cuts if federal aid is on the way – Up News Info San Francisco

By John Fensterwald

EdSource for Bay City News

SACRAMENTO (BCN) – In an unusual move to reach an early consensus, Assembly and California Senate leaders announced that they agreed on a state budget that would rescind all cuts to K-12 and higher education that Governor Gavin Newsom proposed. .

But there is a catch. Congress must approve and President Donald Trump must sign a state aid package that would include $ 14 billion for California.

In a joint statement, Senate President Pro Tempore, Toni G. Atkins, a Democrat from San Diego; Assembly President Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood; and the chairs of the respective budget committees said there was a "high probability,quot; that Congress would grant additional federal relief.

Newsom expects the Senate to pass the $ 3 trillion Omnibus Emergency Economic Recovery and Health Solutions Act, or HEROES, which

the United States House passed last month. However, instead of counting on it, he has proposed to provisionally cut programs now in the state budget that must be approved by June 30.

Lawmakers would return in late summer to address the revised state revenue projections and decide what to do if Congress does not.

come with more money.

If not, Newsom and the Legislature disagree about what will happen next.

Newsom would move forward with a $ 8 billion cut to K-12 schools without further federal aid. It would include a $ 6.4 billion reduction – 8% – to the Local Control Funding Formula, which represents 80% of the district's state funding, as well as cuts to early education, extracurricular programs, and vocational and technical education.

The Legislature would avoid K-12 schools from any cuts, primarily by issuing more promissory notes, known as "deferrals." Districts would have to borrow a

An additional $ 5.3 billion to cover its expenses, which the state would pay in subsequent years.

Lawmakers would reinstate funds for the additional $ 2.7 billion that Newsom would cut through income adjustments and savings from

Negotiate employee savings and permit savings, plus take extra money from state reserves – the Rainy Day Fund.

The University of California and California State University would not be spared if there is no federal relief for the fall. Lawmakers would impose the same cuts Newsom is proposing: $ 370 million for UC and $ 400 million for CSU.

"We recognize the efforts of the Senate and the Assembly to agree on a budget proposal that avoids the immediate dismissal of educators, as well as

their commitment to prioritize our schools, universities and preservation programs for the most vulnerable, "said E. Toby Boyd, president of the California Teachers Association, in a statement on behalf of a coalition of education groups." During the last week, we have become painfully aware as a nation and state of racial inequality and inequality in our institutions and the impact it has on our students and communities of color. "

Newsom had already proposed $ 5.3 billion in deferrals for K-12 schools in its revised budget it released in May. That would lead to deferrals to more than $ 10 billion, the same amount that the state had accumulated for several years during the Great Recession.

Deferrals do not come without consequences. Small districts, charter schools, and districts that are more dependent on state funds than property

tax receipts would have to borrow larger amounts to make their payrolls, potentially at higher interest rates.

The Legislature's budget would treat community colleges similarly to K-12 schools. Both systems are funded through Proposition 98, a formula that determines how much of the state budget goes to both systems. Newsom proposed $ 662 million in deferrals for the 115 community colleges in the system, followed by a 10 percent budget cut if federal aid did not materialize. The Legislature would double the number of deferrals Newsom proposed in lieu of the cut.

Foreign Minister Eloy Ortiz Oakley expressed his discontent in a statement on Wednesday.

"While I understand the difficulties that the state budget deficit presents for policy makers, I am disappointed with the message that

The Legislature's Budget Proposal sends the 2.1 million students in California Community Colleges, "he said." Also, deferring more than $ 700 million in revenue rather than tangible and predictable budget adjustments sets a very tenuous budget situation for our universities. "

The Legislature also rejects the governor's proposed 10% cut to monthly payments the state sends to child care and preschool providers who serve low-income children.

"It's fantastic," said Mary Ignatius, state organizer for Parent Voices, a parent-led organization that advocates for more subsidized child care. “For these providers who have been doing the unimaginable to discover how to stay open, how to keep their staff, how to deal with new relationships of social estrangement, how to get PPE equipment, the last thing they needed was to think that starting in a few weeks would get a pay cut. So I think it's an incredible validation of the work that they provide. "

However, there is no mention in the Legislature agreement of the other preschool and child care plans that were cut under the budget proposed by the governor; for example, funds for 20,000 more low-income 4-year-olds to attend preschool and funds for training more childcare providers and the construction of more preschool classrooms.

By rescinding the immediate cuts and restoring the 2.3% cost-of-living adjustment for 2020-21, the Legislature would remove the district's authority to fire teachers this summer. By law, Newsom's proposed budget cuts would have allowed it. The California Teachers Association said it would lobby the Legislature to overturn that option. You will not have to if the budget of the Legislature prevails.

The normal annual budget process involves the Assembly and the Senate approving separate budgets and then negotiating their differences before

sending a commitment budget to the governor. Adopting a joint budget could now put the Legislature in a better negotiating position with Newsom. The statement did not say when both houses of the Legislature would vote on the deal.

Bob Blattner, a Sacramento-based education consultant, said Newsom favors leaving more money in the state's rainy-day fund and no longer relying on deferrals now, as the state could face a long and punishing recession.

"There is room for legitimate disagreement about how quickly budget mitigation measures should be taken to minimize immediate taxation

heartbreak and how much should be kept in reserve for the rainy days ahead, "he said in a statement." The Legislature has sided with before-is-better. "

In most other areas of the budget, legislative leaders adopted Newsom's strategies to close a huge revenue deficit.

“The Administration had a difficult job, working with a deficit of $ 54 billion; We used your proposal with a couple of key differences, "Sen. Holly Mitchell, D-Los Angeles, said in a statement." We still have a lot of work to do, but we are aware that the June 15 budget deadline will not be ours. last action this year due to the continuing devastating effects of Covid-19, "he said.