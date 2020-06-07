Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute apologize to Faith Stowers

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they have broken their silence

On Sunday, June 7, the Vanderpump Rules stars issued an apology to their former co-star Faith stowers. Both Stassi and Kristen turned to their individual social media accounts to express their regret at their past actions towards Faith.

Taking on Instagram, Stassi shared a picture of her statement addressing the allegations. "It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done, as I strive to do better," his statement said. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused."

Stassi also expressed that she was "grateful,quot; for the people in her life who continue to "review me,quot; and "push me to evolve into a more educated person."

The 31-year-old woman spoke directly to her former co-star. "I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that," he said. "I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions."

"What I did to Faith was wrong," he continued. "I apologize and I don't expect forgiveness."