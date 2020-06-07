Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute apologize to Faith Stowers

Amy Sussman / Getty Images / Desiree Stone / Getty Images / Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images
Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute they have broken their silence
On Sunday, June 7, the Vanderpump Rules stars issued an apology to their former co-star Faith stowers. Both Stassi and Kristen turned to their individual social media accounts to express their regret at their past actions towards Faith.
Taking on Instagram, Stassi shared a picture of her statement addressing the allegations. "It is important that I continue to take responsibility for what I have said and done, as I strive to do better," his statement said. "I have grown significantly from the person I was then, and I am still filled with remorse and regret for the pain I caused."
Stassi also expressed that she was "grateful,quot; for the people in her life who continue to "review me,quot; and "push me to evolve into a more educated person."
The 31-year-old woman spoke directly to her former co-star. "I also want to address my former co-star, Faith Stowers. My emotions about something that happened between our friends overcame my logic, and there is no excuse for that," he said. "I did not recognize the serious ramifications that could have occurred due to my actions."
"What I did to Faith was wrong," he continued. "I apologize and I don't expect forgiveness."
Stassi concluded her statement by also apologizing to "anyone else who is disappointed in me."
"I will continue to take a closer look at myself and my actions," she said, "to take the time to listen, learn and take responsibility for my own privilege."
Kristen also took to Instagram to share a photo of her statement about the allegations. "It has taken me a while to really process what I have been seeing, feeling and learning," Kristen's statement began. "And I need to specifically address something that happened a few years ago with my former co-star, Faith Stowers."
He added: "Although my actions were not motivated by race, I am now fully aware of how my privilege blinded me to the reality of law enforcement treatment of the black community and how dangerous my actions would have been to it." In concluding his statement, Kristen explained that "it was never my intention to increase injustice and imbalance."
"I am ashamed, ashamed and incredibly sorry," the statement said. "I will do better. I have to do better."
Stassi and Kristen have previously expressed their support for the Black Lives Matter movement. The two posted a black box on Blackout Tuesday, and have also shared resources and organizations that have done the work during this time.
Following Faith's accusations, some brands have decided to cut ties with Stassi, including Secret Deodorant and Billie.
"Billie is ending all alliances with anyone who is not supporting the fight against racism, including Stassi," the brand said in a statement to E! News.
Secret Deodorant stated, "We consider these comments and actions to be offensive and inexcusable. We have ended our relationship with this influencer."
Former partner JustFab told E! News, "JustFab's partnership with Stassi expired in 2019. JustFab, part of the TechStyle Fashion Group, does not tolerate racism or discrimination of any kind."
On June 2, Faith detailed her experience on the reality television series Bravo and shared what it was like to be the only black person on the show. She appeared as a recurring character in the fourth season and returned in the sixth season.
During an Instagram Live with MTV star Candace Renee Rice, a fan asked about Faith's experience in the series.
"I did a show with (one) totally white cast," Faith told Candace during her IG Live session. "I was the only black person on the show."
He also referred to the incident that made her want to "run down the hills." While he didn't initially call Stassi or Kristen specifically, he later made reference to both.
"I think it hit me on the roof and I really wanted to run down the hills when Kristen and Stassi decided they were going to call the police with me," Faith recalled.
She continued, "This is when I quit smoking, like, I quit the show. I was invited to tell my truth, but I decided that I wasn't going to do anything for myself. So I ended up not coming back, so I decided to go to MTV. Once that I did that, I felt like they were mad at me. "
In addition to those experiences, the Ex on the beach Star also recalled the time Stassi and Kristen called the police for her.
"There was this article … where there was an African American woman," Faith began to explain. "It was a strange photo, so it looked very clear and had these different and strange tattoos. They put it on display, and I guess this woman was robbing people … The woman was free … and they called the police " and I said it was me It is like a true story. I actually heard this from Stassi during an interview. "
According to Reality teaStassi spoke about how she and Kristen had called the police to report Faith in 2018. The interview happened on The Bitch Bible podcast, but the episode has been removed.
In that same time frame, Kristen shared a tweet with his followers who seemed to refer to Faith. "Hi tweets, isn't this former bomb thief familiar to you?" Kristen wrote. "Someone put her on the mtv and gave her a platform for the press. I didn't want to go there, but I'm going there."
Of that incident, Faith told Candace: "It was fun, because they thought it was me because it was a black woman with a fabric. So, they assumed it was me, and they called me to the police … It didn't work, so they were upset about that. "
Faith also made reference Jax Taylor, who had cheated on his then girlfriend Brittany Cartwright (the two married in June 2019).
"I felt that after his friend did something that we were both involved in and that he did, a thousand times … they wanted to attack me instead of him. It was like they wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,quot; I was wrong and it was this and it was that, "calling me by their names and saying my hair was a diaper, which is strange that it comes out of their mouths."
"It bothers me that people (with deception)," Faith said. "But he didn't understand why he was getting so hot and the man was not, he's still filming and doing what he normally does."
"It was a lot," shared the reality show star of her experience in Vanderpump Rules. "But I feel like I'm in a better position now, so it's fine."
In light of Faith's details about her experience, she told E! News: "I've been getting so much support. It's crazy … It's been overwhelming and makes me feel like they really listened to me this time."
"I just want to say that this is not an attack on Vanderpump Rules"he added." It wasn't done on the show. "
At this time, both Brittany and Jax have yet to address Faith's comments about them.
