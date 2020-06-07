St. Paul School Board President Marny Xiong passed away after a month-long battle with COVID-19 – Up News Info

A senior educator and president of St. Paul passed away after a month-long battle with the coronavirus.

Marny Xiong, 31, died Sunday of the virus. She had no underlying health conditions.

Her father Zahoua Xiong was also hospitalized with COVID-19, but he recovered and went home on Memorial Day.

RELATED: Coronavirus in Minnesota: St. Paul School Board President Fighting COVID-19 Fan

His family issued the following statement to Up News Info-TV:

“Our hearts are shattered when we share the news that our beloved daughter and sister, Marny Xiong, passed away on Sunday, June 7, 2020 after a valiant month-long battle with the Coronavirus. We prepared a celebration for her return and we waited and waited, but she never came home. We prayed and prayed for a miracle, but none was granted.

Marny Xiong, 31, grew up on the east side of St. Paul and was a proud student of the St. Paul Public Schools. He attended Longfellow Elementary, Washington Middle School, and Arlington High School, graduating with the class of 2007. He graduated from the University of Minnesota Duluth with a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and a major in African and African American Studies in 2012. It was an Administrative Manager school from the Hmong International Academy in the Minneapolis Public School District. In 2017, Marny was elected to the St. Paul School Board. She was elected President of the Board in 2020.

Marny will be remembered as an inspiring community organizer, courageous leader, and fierce advocate for education, gender equality, and racial justice. She was a disinterested public official who made community problems her duty to solve. To those who knew her, Marny was more than a loving daughter, aunt, niece, cousin, devoted friend and sister. She was beautiful; she was a book of generosity and fire.

Marny's parents, Zahoua Xiong and See Xiong, came to Minnesota as political refugees from the CIA Secret War in Laos. They instilled education, family, hard work, and public service in all of their children. As the youngest daughter, Marny began her leadership at home and as a NJROTC cadet at Arlington High School. Marny fought for racial justice. He devoted almost all of his adult life to education because he believed that education was a basis for dismantling structural racism. Marny was a union and community organization with TakeAction Minnesota and Service Employees International Union (SEIU).

Marny has returned to be with the ancestors far away in the sky where all the Hmong people come from. He is survived by his parents, Zahoua Xiong and See Xiong; two sisters, five brothers, two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law and four nieces and nephews and a large extended family. We thank all hospital staff, doctors, nurses, and assistants for caring for Marny at Regions Hospital and Fairview Hospital, University of MN.

Marny was a person who likes to give and doesn't like to ask for help. However, she has accrued medical expenses for her care. We have set up a GoFundMe for you: here.

Marny loves to smile and make people smile. Mark Twain once wrote: "Wrinkles should simply indicate where the smiles have been." Arrangements for the funeral will be shared in the coming weeks. Right now we ask for privacy while we grieve, and not to think about how he passed away but how he lived. "